Project is joint effort with Misericordia University’s Occupational Therapy Department

🔊 Listen to this

Mohegan Sun Arena, in partnership with Misericordia University’s Occupational Therapy Department, unveiled ‘Archie’s Sensory Program’ a three-tier initiative, which includes the sensory room pictured here, that will provide sensory inclusive services for guests at arena events.

Dr. Barbara Schwartz-Bechet, Dean of the College of Health Sciences and Education at Misericordia University, stands with Misericordia Chief of Staff Jim Roberts as they unveil the second tier, a sensory library that will provide guests with items like sunglasses, noise-canceling headphones and fidget spinners.

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Mohegan Sun Arena, in partnership with Misericordia University’s Occupational Therapy Department, unveiled its sensory program on Tuesday, which will provide sensory regulation services for guests at arena events.

Announced in conjunction with World Autism Month, “Archie’s Sensory Program,” named after Misericordia’s mascot, consists of three tiers and will give those who experience sensory processing challenges the tools to relax and regulate their sensory system during loud or overstimulating events.

“Archie’s Sensory Program” will be available to guests beginning next week during the arena’s Monster Jam event on May 5-7.

The program was made possible in part because of a $3,500 community grant Dr. Barbara Schwartz-Bechet, Dean of the College of Health Sciences and Education at Misericordia University, received from Fulbright Canada.

The first tier of the program, “Archie’s Sensory Stories,” produced by Peyton Breinich and Mike Gombita, consists of a downloadable video guide to the arena that will give guests an advanced look into what to expect from the environment.

The second tier is “Archie’s Sensory Library,” located near the guest relations booth behind section 110. The library provides sensory items such as fidget toys, adult and youth noise-canceling headphones, sunglasses and wiggle cushions that can be loaned out to guests during events.

The third tier, “Archie’s Den,” is a sensory room located on the suite level designed to hit all of the senses to produce a calm and soothing environment. The den is “aesthetically calming,” with dim lighting, sensory chairs, wall art, muted colors and more. Free passes for the sensory den will be given out at the sensory library.

According to the arena Director of Sales and Marketing Stephen Poremba, no more than three passes will be given out at a time and children must be accompanied by a parent.

The program has been in the works for roughly three years. Prior to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Schwartz-Bechet approached Mohegan Sun Arena, along with Misericordia Chief of Staff Jim Roberts, about developing a safe space for those who are neurodivergent.

“Many pro and semi-pro arenas have sensory-friendly spaces and I thought the time was right to have one in our local area,” explained Schwartz-Bechet.

Dr. Lori Charney, Assistant Professor at Misericordia University and Department Chair of the Occupational Therapy Department helped design the program along with OT Doctoral student, Peyton Breinich.

They began the development process by sending out surveys to parents and families and getting feedback from the community. After a needs-based assessment, Charney found that while the arena was already doing some social stories, they were specific to certain events.

“We wanted to do something that was more global,” she said.

Charney said that people with autism may not know that the arena environment is often loud and bright. With “Archie’s Sensory Stories,” guests who have sensory processing challenges will be better prepared for what to expect.

“If they know what they’re coming into, they may feel a little bit more comfortable,” said Charney.

Lindsay Dragon, founder of Parenting Autism United, is hopeful that the sensory program will give families the chance to enjoy experiences they wouldn’t be able to otherwise.

Though Parenting Autism United was not a part of the creation of the sensory program, it has worked with Mohegan Sun Arena several times in the past and hosts its annual “trunk-or-treat” in the arena parking lot.

Dragon, whose son Jackson, 9, is autistic, said she’s tried to bring her family to several events at the arena, but end up having to leave because the environment is too overwhelming.

“It would be nice to pay for a show and get to see the show,” she said.

When Dragon finally stepped into “Archie’s Den,” her face lit up.

“I love it,” she said.

Seeing a parent’s approval was deeply gratifying for Charney.

“We know that it’s going to be a workable area,” she said. “It’s really exciting.”

In addition to its sensory friendly accommodations, Mohegan Sun Arena will also work closely with Misericordia’s Occupational Therapy team to better train its staff to assist families with sensory needs at arena events.

Guests may access “Archie’s Sensory Stories” in advance of an event online at mohegansunarenaPA.com/sensory.