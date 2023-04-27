🔊 Listen to this

NESCOPECK — Pennsylvania State Police at Shickshinny were called to a crash at the intersection of Broad Street and Stair Avenue Wednesday afternoon, our newsgathering partners at Eyewitness News WBRE/WYOU report.

Troopers say a 32-year-old man struck a bicyclist with his car at 2:43 p.m.

State police said the bicyclist had to be transported to the hospital for serious injuries sustained in the crash.

Investigators added they could not find any form of identification on the injured bicyclist and are asking the public to help identify the man, who was riding a purple/green Trek 7000 bike.

Troopers ask anyone with information regarding the bicyclist to contact state police in Shickshinny at 570-542-4117.

PennDOT said crews shut down State Route 339 north between Route 93 and Smith Hollow Road while the state police reconstruction team investigated the scene.