Main Hardware and Discount Pool Supply marks new name, new ownership

🔊 Listen to this

Main Hardware and Discount Pool Supply held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday celebrating its grand re-opening under a new name and new ownership.

Main Hardware and Discount Pool Supply held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday celebrating its grand re-opening under a new name and new ownership. From left: Deputy Luzerne County Controller Tom Sokola; owner Kim Kaminski; store employee ‘Neon’; County Controller Walter Griffith; Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce CFO Matthew Bickert; owner Brian Kaminski; family friend Leah Amos; and Wilkes-Barre Mayor George C. Brown.

WILKES-BARRE — For Brian Kaminski, the cutting of a ribbon on Wednesday was decades in the making.

“It truly is a dream come true,” the Mountain Top resident said as a group of dignitaries gathered to celebrate the grand reopening of Main Hardware and Discount Pool Supply under its new name and new ownership.

Kaminski and wife Kim have an association with the longtime South Main Street business which goes back to their youth.

And now they own it.

“I always wanted this store — always,” Brian Kaminski said.

The store will now sell discounted pool supplies along with its traditional inventory. The store was also recently approved for a Spark Wilkes-Barre grant and will undergo some much-needed renovations on its second floor where new owners, Brian and Kim Kaminski, will continue to house the store’s famous “CHRISTMASLAND.”

The Kaminskis, who are originally from Wilkes-Barre and attended G.A.R High School together, grew up working at Main Hardware, which was then owned by Bob and Marie Mericle. The store was later sold to the Mericles’ son-in-law, Larry Stirewalt, who owned it for over 20 years.

Though Kaminski left Main Hardware when he was 28 and spent the past two decades working in the pool industry, he didn’t hesitate when Stirewalt approached him about possibly selling him the store. Kaminski said that Stirewalt, who was getting ready to retire, originally planned to sell “a year or so down the road,” but Kaminski was eager to get the ball rolling.

Within three months, the store was his.

“Being here every day, it’s not even like a job,” said Kaminski.

When it came to incorporating a pool supply store into the existing hardware store, Kaminski said “there was no second thought about that.” Because there was no pool supply presence in the area, he saw it was the perfect opportunity to fill in that gap for the community.

So far, it’s worked out just as he hoped it would.

“I’ve sold a ton of above-ground pools,” he said. “The chemicals are starting to move now with the weather warming up.”

And the supplies really are discounted, by the way.

“My margins are far lower than what a typical pool store would be because I’ve got the whole hardware store to rely on for the majority of the income,” he explained.

According to Kim Kaminski, they had to take the paint-mixing machine out to make room for the pool supplies, but they do still sell spray paint.

They also plan to replace the windows on the second floor that are old and let in too much air during the wintertime. The renovations will hopefully make heating the place “much more energy efficient.”

Kaminski said that part of the fun of coming back is seeing the people he remembers from 20 years ago. Clientele is much more diverse than it used to be, of course. Kaminski credits one of his employees, Jesse Garcia, who is bilingual, with helping the store communicate and serve its Spanish-speaking customers.

“My staff is great,” Kaminski said. “They all have their own specialties.”