WILKES-BARRE — A Hanover Township man sentenced Thursday for possessing 150 images of children engaged in sex acts could be released from prison in four months.

Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough sentenced Eric Edward Pecukonis, 51, of Center Street, to one year, less one day to two years, less two days, at the county correctional facility.

Pecukonis was given credit for 601 days time served since his arrest by county Det. Chaz Balogh and West Hazleton police Det. Richard Naprava on Sept. 9, 2021.

With the credit for time served, Pecukonis is eligible for parole but Vough instructed he serve his maximum sentence of two years, which would be early September when he could be released.

Pecukonis apologized for his actions.

Vough also sentenced Pecukonis to seven years probation.

When Pecukonis was arrested, he agreed to be interviewed telling detectives he has viewed child sexual abuse materials for 15 years and got sexually aroused while looking at the images and videos, according to court records.

Pecukonis is subject to 15 years registration under the state’s Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act.