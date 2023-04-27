🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County Transportation Executive Director Bob Fiume on Thursday said he believes the end results of the Transit Development Plan will produce better service and more opportunities for LCTA riders and potential riders.

LCTA, in partnership with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), is conducting a planning project to evaluate and update their services to better meet the community’s mobility needs.

“The Transit Development Plan (TDP) will be an opportunity to evaluate and update LCTA’s services to respond to changing needs,” Fiume said. “The TDP will be a strategic document outlining the community’s vision and plan for improving its public transportation system.”

Along with an online survey, LCTA is hosting two public outreach events to better understand how to prioritize community needs for transit service.

Surveys will be available at these events:

• April 29, at the annual Wilkes-Barre Cherry Blossom Festival, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kirby Park.

• May 2, at the James F. Conahan Intermodal Transportation Center, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m..South Washington Street, Wilkes-Barre. This is part of LCTA’s Rider Appreciation Days.

The public may access this survey and complete it online at — www.lctabus.com/tdp.

The survey closes on May 31. Paper survey upon request is available in English and Spanish.

For more information, contact LCTA at — 570-287-8463 — or email at

contactus@lctabus.com.

LCTA to thank riders with week of events, Fare-Free Day

LCTA will spend the first week of May thanking its passengers for riding its bus system.

“Rider Appreciation Days” is a statewide initiative developed in coordination with the Pennsylvania Public Transportation Agency (PPTA) and transit agencies across the Commonwealth.

LCTA, along with many transit agencies in the state, are offering customers a complimentary ride on Wednesday as a show of appreciation for their continued ridership.

“LCTA would not exist without our riders, and we wanted to do something to show them our appreciation,” said LCTA Executive Director Bob Fiume. “We are grateful for our loyal riders every day, but we wanted to take this week to show them our appreciation. Public transportation is a lifeline for so many people and is essential to the community. It is vital in getting people to work and school, medical appointments, grocery shopping, recreation, and so many other places. We are grateful that so many people trust LCTA to get them to their destinations safely.”

LCTA’s schedule for the week:

• Monday, May 1: Facebook Selfie Contest. Post a selfie of you riding a LCTA bus with the hashtag #LCTAisRAD. Tell us why you ride LCTA to get an extra entry. Random winner will be drawn Thursday.

• Tuesday, May 2: “Guess the Number of Bus Tokens” Facebook Contest; also, LCTA staff will be at the Intermodal Transit Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with contests, giveaways, and information. You will also have an opportunity to fill out a rider survey and win a prize!

• Wednesday, May 3: Fixed Route and ADA Paratransit passengers RIDE FREE!

• Thursday, May 4: Selfie Contest and Bus Token Contest Winners will be announced and contacted.

• Friday, May 5: Look for Mr. Fiume and LCTA staff on various bus routes between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. with giveaways for riders.

LCTA thanked prize donors: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, Moosic; Nova Trampoline Park, Wyoming; Chacko’s Family Bowling Center, Wilkes-Barre; Gerrity’s/The Fresh Grocer; Leggio’s Pizza, Wilkes-Barre; and Subway, Edwardsville.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.