The demise of Bed Bath & Beyond could be a boon for Boscov’s and its shoppers.

The Reading-based department store chain announced Thursday that customers may bring their mailed BB&B coupons to any Boscov’s store and exchange them for $10 off any one purchase of $50 or more throughout the store until May 31.

“We’re happy to make those BB&B coupons useful and introduce shoppers to Boscov’s at the same time,” CEO and Chairman Jim Boscov said.

“They’ll find that we carry many of the same products they’re used to seeing, plus a store full of other departments including apparel, cosmetics, jewellery, handbags and more,” Boscov said. “Best of all, they’ll discover that they don’t need a coupon at Boscov’s to get the best prices every day of the week.”

Bed Bath & Beyond — one of the original big box retailers known for its seemingly endless offerings of sheets, towels and kitchen gadgets — filed for bankruptcy protection following years of dismal sales and losses and numerous failed turnaround plans, as the Associated Press reported earlier this week. For now, the company’s 360 Bed Bath & Beyond stores and its 120 Buy Buy Baby sites as well as its websites will remain open to serve customers, the AP wrote.

Things have been looking considerably better for Boscov’s.

The nation’s largest family-owned department store chain, Boscov’s operates 49 stores spread across Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Ohio. The chain is poised to open its 50th store this fall in Clarksburg, W.Va., which will expand its footprint to nine states.

Its locations in Northeastern Pennsylvania include South Main Street, Wilkes-Barre, the Laurel Mall in Hazle Township, and the Marketplace at Steamtown in downtown Scranton.

Boscov’s currently employs more than 7,000 people, he said, adding that the company had $1.2 billion in sales last year.

As a release from the chain pointed out, Boscov’s offers a year-round military discount, a gift registry for every occasion, a hassle-free return policy and free curbside pickup.