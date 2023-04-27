🔊 Listen to this

Peaches and Silk performed Thursday during the Wilkes-Barre branch of the NAACP’s Wellness Fair on Public Square.

WILKES-BARRE– Public Square was abuzz with music, food, and health services at Thursday’s Wellness Fair put on by the local NAACP chapter.

The fair was free to the public and featured free food and drinks, a performance by local band Peaches and Silk, and plenty of health resources.

According to Daryl Lewis, Secretary of the NAACP Wilkes-Barre branch, the organization hoped to encompass all forms of health at the event.

“We were trying to approach every aspect of health and wellness from housing to actual medical issues today for free for people in need,” he said.

The square was filled with doctors, nurses, pharmacy students, insurance providers, the housing authority, and more.

“We should do a lot more of these,” said Darla Carey, a Family Peer for the HOPE Program at Children Service Center.

Carey, who volunteered to provide information at the CSC table during the event, thought the fair was a success.

She is passionate about mental wellness, especially within her role at the center.

As a Family Peer, Carey supports the parents of children who suffer from psychosis. She helps guide them through the process, helping with any questions and concerns they may have.

Certainly a taxing job, Carey finds it especially rewarding.

“I meet so many different people and they’re speaking from their heart. You just want to hug them all before they leave,” she said.

Carey wasn’t the only one who enjoyed her time at the fair.

Shannon Groshek, Executive Director of The Harmony House Foundation, was busy visiting each of the tables herself.

She noted the importance of networking with other health and wellness professionals as a key opportunity for those who attended the fair– especially for those representing an organization.

“We’re all networking here today. Organization is key for a community, especially since the recent mental health crisis with supports pulling out,” she said. “What we do have left we need to get organized.”

Groshek said the nonprofit’s goal is to assist those seeking recovery from substance abuse.

She aims to focus on healthy coping skills for all paths of recovery in a more progressive way.

“When people come out of treatment facilities, we don’t want to continue the cattle herding process,” she said. “We’re here to help people bridge the gap between independence and recovery, and how to balance that.”

Throughout the Wellness Fair, participants were able to opt in for a variety of medical services, including blood pressure screenings and COVID-19 vaccinations. Each table offered different resources, but they all came for one goal: to support the health and wellness of the public.