6-3 decision also calls for cutting elementary art, library programs

Former Crestwood teacher union president Bill Kane turns to State Rep. Alec Ryncavage, R-Plymouth, who was in the crowd at Thursday’s special School Board meeting. Kane asked Ryncavage if he has done anything to get more state education money to Crestwood, which is facing a $2.7 million shortfall in the 2023-24 budget.

Crestwood teacher union president Janice Ciavarella listed various money-saving concessions the union has made in the last decade during a special School Board Meeting, and she urged the board not to furlough 12 teachers, noting an additional five have retired and not been replace.

WRIGHT TWP. — At a meeting set for 7:45 p.m. but starting 45 minutes late, in front of a crowd of some 200 people with many wearing red, the Crestwood School Board voted to furlough 12 teachers and cut elementary art and library programs.

The move is intended to plug an anticipated $2.7 million shortfall in the 2023-24 budget.

Crowd comments, sometimes angry, ran on through 10 p.m., with teacher union vice president Lori Rozitski noting another five teachers are retiring and so far not being replaced. Seven support staff workers have also been laid off. She said that about seven years ago the former business consultant warned the district needed to increase taxes to avoid the budget problem now being faced. “You had the chance to be the change.”

Union president Janice Ciavarella said the district is suffering a “leadership crisis” with a board unable to “manage taxpayer money.” She pointed out the union took multiple pay freezes since 2011, and was the first teacher union in Luzerne County to agree to pay part of their health insurance premiums. She said the board was again making the teachers bear the cost of fixing bad decisions by the board. “We can’t put out the fire alone, and we hope and pray that this board doesn’t sit by and watch while Crestwood burns.”

Former union president Bill Kane turned to State Rep. Alec Ryncavage, R-Plymouth,who was in the audience, and asked if he had done anything to get more state money to Crestwood — a district that annually gets a smaller percentage of its budget from state money than many others in Luzerne County. Ryncavage said the House has been trying to get more money to districts, but that “there is no timeline” for that to occur.

Several audience members questioned where else the board had looked to make cuts, and how the move would impact class sizes. Board Vice-President Barry Boone cited various cost savings listed in a resolution calling for furloughs, including eliminating the full-time transportation director, human resource manager and business manager. Board Member Marla Campbell appeared to get emotional when explaining that the board was reluctantly cutting art and library programs because they were told those cuts would have the least impact on class sizes.

Asked why the vote had to be held that night, Solicitor Jack Dean repeated a timeline set by the state and the union contract he outlined at the regular meeting earlier this month: A final budget must be approved by the end of June, a preliminary budget 30 days before that, and a vote on any furloughs 60 days before. Board Member Richard Nardone said several times that Thursday’s vote is not the final word, and that he believes the union and district still have time to sit down and work out an arrangement to avoid the lay-offs.

In the end, the board voted 6-3 to cut the programs and furlough 12 employees identified only by number on the agenda.

Voting against the cuts were members Randy Swank, Lauren McCurdy, and Jim Brogna.

The union immediately issued a statement echoing Ciavarella’s comments during the meeting and saying the union had offered to work with the board to avoid the furloughs but that union proposals were rejected.

“We pride ourselves on providing high-quality education to students of Crestwood,” the statement said. “We are dedicated to our students. When there is a 73% decline in the number of people studying to become teachers, we must question why the board would be so willing to let our dedicated and experienced teachers go.

“The sacrifices of the Crestwood Education Association cannot be the board’s fiscal planning,” the statement continued, quoting Ciavarella’s promise that the union “remains open to try and move the District forward.”