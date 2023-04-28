🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON TWP. — The Bi-County Airport Board of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport on Thursday appointed William Holeva, Dickson City, as Public Safety Director, effective April 27.

Carl R. Beardsley, Jr., Executive Director, said Holeva had been serving as the interim Public Safety Director. Beardsley said Holeva’s probationary period was completed effective Jan. 1, 2022.

Beardsley also reported that passenger enplanements for the month of March 2023 decreased 10.4% to 13,980 from 15,607 in the month of March 2022.

Beardsley said the main reason for the decline was due to American Airlines transitioning its aircraft to smaller capacity planes for a brief time.

“But they have returned one larger jet to service here and more will be back in service soon,” Beardsley said. “While American was down 27.1% for March, United Airlines was up 47.9% for the same time period.”

Beardsley reported that in March, three departing flights were cancelled — all due to weather issues.

Beardsley said that accounted for 172 (1%) out of a total 16,402 departure seats. He also noted that six arriving flights were cancelled for weather.

The board accepted the resignation, effective April 6, of longtime employee Eve Hennigan, who served as Executive Assistant.

“We are very sorry to see Eve go,” said Tim McGinley, Board Chair. “She has been a great employee for many years.”

Beardsley added, “We all are going to miss her.”

The board unanimously voted to appoint Beth Coslett of Dallas, to the position of Executive Assistant, effective May 8.

Other appointments approved Thursday were Brandon Tayoun of Drums, to the position of Maintenance 2, effective May 15; and Stefano Cinquemani of Kingston, to the position of Maintenance 2, effective upon confirmation of airport clearances, which includes a physical examination.

Gary Borthwick, Assistant Airport Director, reported for the month of March, airport operations had a net loss totaling $40,125, compared to a net loss of $101,520 in March 2022 — a difference of $61,395.

Borthwick reported that year to date, the airport’s loss is $253,695, compared to a loss in 2022 of $552,727 — a difference of $299,032.

Borthwick also reported on the airport’s CARES Grant. He said the Airport has received $9,762,047.42 in reimbursements and the balance of the grant totals $10,282,314.58.

Stephen Mykulyn, P.E., Director of Engineering, reported on the status of Aviation Fuel Farm Overfill Protection and Fuel Pump Replacement project. The board approved the contract between the airport and American Environmental Aviation, Inc., Sanford, Fla., for the project, pending solicitor’s concurrence. Mykulyn said the total price of the contract is $785,438.00 and is being funded through reimbursement from CARES Grant Funds.

The board also approved the contract between the airport and McFarland-Johnson, Inc., Binghamton, N.Y., for COVID Mitigation Terminal Improvements, funded through an amendment to the CARES Grant for Capital Improvements. He said total contract cost $1,296,605.

Also approved was a change order increasing the contract with Symbrant Aviation Services of $22,520, from $687,120 to $709,640.00, subject to solicitor’s concurrence.

Mykulyn said the change order provides for further adjustments to the baggage carousels to eliminate noise and provides an additional belt stop button in the TSA screening room.

