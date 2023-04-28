🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Plymouth Borough man was sentenced to six years probation with the first year on house arrest on a child corruption charge.

Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas sentenced Joshua S. Fromel, 35, of East Shawnee Avenue, to three years of special probation with the first year on house arrest while being electronically monitored followed by three years probation.

Fromel was sentenced on a charge of corruption of minors, which he did not contest. An indecent assault charge was withdrawn by prosecutors against Fromel.

Exeter Borough police in April 2021 charged Fromel after the girl was questioned by a forensic interviewer at the Luzerne County Children’s Advocacy Center in Wilkes-Barre.

Court records say Fromel showed a girl how to perform a self sex act.

Fromel is subject to 15 years registration under the state’s Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act.