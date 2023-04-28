🔊 Listen to this

Wilkes-Barre City firefighters clean up after extinguishing a blaze that destroyed Magda’s Pizza and Deli on Gardner Avenue early Friday morning. Ed Lewis | Times Leader

WILKES-BARRE — A popular pizza and deli in the Parsons section of Wilkes-Barre was severely damaged by an early morning fire Friday.

Wilkes-Barre City Deputy Fire Chief Alan Klapat said firefighters responded to Magda’s Pizza and Deli located at 180 Gardner Ave. at about 3:37 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, there was heavy fire and smoke coming from the building, Klapat said.

Klapat said the business was closed and a tenant who lives in a second floor apartment was at work.

No injuries were reported, Klapat said.

Klapat said firefighters initially entered the building but due to the the flames and heat, they battled the blaze with an exterior attack.

Firefighters from the Kingston-Forty Fort Fire Department and Plains Township assisted in fire suppression efforts.

It took approximately two hours to extinguish the blaze.

An occupied house adjacent to the pizzeria and deli was evacuated.

Klapat said the cause of the blaze is under investigation.