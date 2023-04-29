🔊 Listen to this

U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright this week said America’s scientific community is second to none.

“There’s no reason we shouldn’t also lead the world in making lifesaving medicines,” said Cartwright, D-Moosic. “As we work to revitalize our nation’s manufacturing base, this legislation will bring the production of medications Americans rely on every day back to our shores.”

That’s why Cartwright said he is proud to be a cosponsor of the MADE In America Act and he looks forward to seeing more products made in America.

Cartwright, along with U.S. Representatives Earl L. “Buddy” Carter (R-GA), Darren Soto (D-FL), and Carol Miller (R-WV), reintroduced a bill to make the U.S. pharmaceutical supply chain less dependent on China and other foreign adversaries.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, approximately 72% of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) used in the U.S. drug supply are manufactured in more than 150 countries, with 13% coming from China alone.

Cartwright said the U.S. is also dependent on other countries for personal protective equipment (PPE), with approximately 95% of surgical masks and 70% of tighter-fitting respirators, such as N95 masks, being made overseas.

Cartwright added that the Manufacturing API, Drugs, and Excipients (MADE) in America Act will work to mitigate drug shortages and medical supply chain crunches while incentivizing the domestic manufacturing of drugs, API, PPE, and diagnostics.

“With China spying on Americans, threatening an invasion of Taiwan, and ignoring human rights, it is clear America cannot continue to rely on them for lifesaving medications,” said Carter. “This legislation is designed to significantly reduce the advantage that foreign adversaries provide and encourage companies to maintain, expand or relocate their production activities back to the United States and its territories through a tax credit that will serve the most disadvantaged communities in our nation. We simply can no longer be dependent on our enemies for anything, especially essential medications and medical supplies. America must secure pharmaceutical independence.”

Soto added: “The pandemic showed us that the U.S. should lead and prioritize domestic manufacturing of drugs, API, PPE, and diagnostics. The MADE in America Act will help uplift manufacturers and provide the resources to make the process beneficial for them as well.”

Miller said fixing the vulnerabilities in our supply chain bolsters domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing, enhances our national security, and lowers costs for Americans.

“The MADE in America Act is necessary to keep our medical supply chain competitive and promote job creation in the United States,” Miller said.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.