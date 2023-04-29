🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Sen. Lisa Baker this week said the state Senate approved legislation requiring Senate confirmation of the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) director.

Baker, R-Lehman Township, who sponsored the bill, said Senate Bill 433 was passed by a bipartisan vote, taking “a positive step” toward establishing a more robust check and balance system for PEMA. Baker said this will increase accountability and ensure the agency is prepared to handle emergencies efficiently and effectively.

“The need for the position is more significant than ever before,” Baker said. “Natural or weather-related disasters, an outbreak of a disease or a public safety incident — such as the train derailments we have seen recently across the country — are just a few examples of what this position may face.”

PEMA is the lead emergency coordination agency in the commonwealth tasked with ensuring the safety of 13 million residents. This includes oversight of 911 centers and the Emergency Alert System, as well as hazardous materials and incidents involving five nuclear power plants.

The agency also has responsibility for the coordination and direction of commonwealth resources in response to emergencies and disasters and coordinates and manages numerous federal disaster assistance programs.

In the current fiscal year, Baker said more than $1.4 billion flowed through the agency.

“To provide for the success and stability of our state’s emergency response agency, we must have the opportunity to judge the qualifications, capabilities and priorities of the director before they assume office,” Baker said. “PEMA has 324 employees, which is far greater than the departments of Aging, Banking, Drug and Alcohol, and Insurance, as well as the position of state fire commissioner. These agencies already require Senate confirmation for their cabinet officials.”

Baker said public safety and emergency planning impact every county and community in the state. In many cases, Baker said all levels of government must coordinate the incident response, with PEMA leading the effort.

In the case of a public safety concern, Baker said PEMA becomes the public’s source of information, directing the response and recovery for individuals and the rebuilding of businesses and communities.

“Given the enormous scope of responsibility, the head of PEMA should also be put through a nomination and confirmation process, rather than executive approval alone,” said Baker. “This bill is a solid step toward more responsive and accountable state government leadership.”

The bill now advances to the House of Representatives for consideration.

Baker: Committee approves 4 key bills

Baker, Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said the committee approved several notable bills addressing food insecurity, the ongoing opioid crisis, wiretapping and additional judgeships.

• Senate Bill 598, sponsored by Baker, would extend the Pennsylvania Wiretap Act six years from the current expiration date of Dec. 31, 2023.

“Wiretapping is vital for fighting crime, but we also have to safeguard individual rights,” Baker said. “Years ago when wiretapping was given legal sanction, state officials determined that requiring a renewal of the authority every six years would provide the needed check-and-balance. With the Wiretap Act scheduled to expire at the end of this calendar year, it is time to begin moving on the reauthorization.”

• Senate Bill 645, sponsored by Sen. Vince Hughes (D-7), would allow certain vacant or abandoned lands that are being used as community gardens to be adversely possessed after 10 years.

“The movement of transforming empty urban lots into community gardens is another building block for addressing food insecurity. However, these lots do not have sufficient legal protection, when private or public developers show up with plans for commercial projects,” Baker said. “This bill recognizes the necessary balance of interests.”

• Senate Bill 165, sponsored by Sen. Christine Tartaglione (D-2), amends the Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act to prohibit the operation of safe injection sites and provide for related penalties. The bill is supported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

“With the opioid crisis and its variants showing no signs of relenting, local officials and advocates are scrambling to find alternative strategies to avoid fatalities,” Baker said. “The economics and emotions factoring into the drug crisis are leading state legislators to attempt to sort out a process that works for those in the throes of addiction and for the citizens in areas struggling to cope.”

• Senate Bill 361, sponsored by Sen. Judy Ward (R-30), would add one Court of Common Pleas judge to each of three judicial districts.

“As our population grows, criminal and civil cases also grow in number and complexity,” Baker said. “We must periodically deal with requests from counties for additional judgeships, and this legislation will provide the necessary additions.”

The four bills were approved by the committee and now head to the Senate for consideration.

Rep. Kaufer announces May assistance opportunities

Rep. Aaron Kaufer, R-Kingston, is providing the following services to assist individuals at his district office, located at 161 Main St., Luzerne.

• From 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, May 10, Kristin Sassi, consultant manager from the Wilkes University Small Business Development Center (SBDC), is available to help individuals interested in starting a small business and consult with existing business owners to grow their business, explore new markets, plan strategically and operate with confidence.

• From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, Brian Stolarski, department service officer with the American Legion, is available to assist veterans, their spouses, and their dependents with a range of issues including compensation, pensions, death benefits, education and health care, as well as many other veteran-related issues.

• From 1-3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, Keith Loughney, from the Center for Independent Living (CIL), is available for the Disability Advocacy Program to assist persons with disabilities, ages 18 and over. Loughney can assist with skills training, information and referral to additional services, peer counseling, home modifications, attendant care and community integration, in addition to deaf and autism services.

Appointments must be made in advance by calling Kaufer’s office at 570-283-1001.

While these opportunities are only offered at the Luzerne District Office, Kaufer also provides walk-in services to residents at three conveniently located satellite offices:

• 180 E. Center St., Kingston Township, on the second Friday of each month from 9 a.m. to noon.

• 2305 State Route 92, Exeter Township, on the third Friday of each month from 9-11 a.m.

• 1101 Wyoming Ave., Exeter Borough, on the third Friday of each month from noon to 2 p.m.

Rep. Cabell to host open house at new district office in Dallas

Rep. Mike Cabell, R-Sugarloaf, announced that he will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house on Friday, May 5, to mark the grand opening of his new district office in Dallas, located at 1108 Twin Stacks Drive.

The public is invited to attend the event, which is scheduled to take place from 4-6 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.

“Even though my staff and I have been at work now for several months, this event will make it official — our district office in Dallas is open for business,” Cabell said. “Residents are encouraged to stop by, say hello and learn what state-related services we have to offer.”

Cabell also maintains a second full-time district office at 669 State Route 93 in Sugarloaf Township and he offers satellite office hours at nine locations throughout the 117th Legislative District.

For more information on Cabell and his legislative priorities, visit — www.RepCabell.com — or www.Facebook.com/RepMikeCabell.

