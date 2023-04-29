🔊 Listen to this

A ‘liquor tower’ made up of bottles donated by Allied Services committee members was one of two raffle prizes during Friday night’s Light It Up Blue cocktail reception at the Westmoreland Club in Wilkes-Barre.

Mayor George C. Brown addressed attendees of the Light It Up Blue cocktail reception at the Westmoreland Club in Wilkes-Barre on Friday night

WILKES-BARRE– Friday’s rain didn’t stop the Allied Services Light It Up Blue cocktail reception at the Westmoreland Club in Wilkes-Barre from going on without a hitch.

“This is a celebration of 30 years of advocacy and acceptance for children with autism and a caring community that has supported our services for those 30 years,” said Jim Brogna, Vice President of Strategic Partnership Development for Allied Services.

And what a celebration it was.

Beneath the fairy light-lined tent, attendees mingled and laughed amidst drinks and food– and no one turned down the appetizing hors d’oeuvres.

But, the night was about more than just an excuse to dress up.

All proceeds from the $35 ticketed admission directly assist Allied’s therapeutic programs, rehab technology, and socialization programs.

To add to the proceeds, the event hosted two raffles: a pearl necklace valued at $1,300 and a “liquor tower,” comprised of over 30 different liquors.

The necklace was donated by Tovon & Company, and the “liquor tower” bottles were each donated by Allied Services committee members.

Also up for an ongoing raffle was a chance to attend and play in the 2023 Lexus Champions for Charity National Championship at the Pebble Beach Resorts in December 2023.

According to Brogna, a highlight of the event was the melting pot of people it brought to the Westmoreland Club.

“We have business owners, elected officials, leadership-it’s a nice mix of people from the community who really care about autism,” he said.

Amidst this melting pot were spouses Jamie and Will Johns of Shavertown.

Jamie, a longtime supporter of the organization, ran for the Allied Services team in the New York Marathon in New York City last year.

What really drew her to this event, in particular, was the affordability.

She went on to express her satisfaction with the cocktail reception, noting “Great food, great drinks … you can’t go wrong.”

Brogna said the low cost of the event was purposeful, as the importance of the event was not necessarily about how much money they raised, but also about bringing awareness to the cause.

“We wanted it to be low cost, because that should not be the barrier for your involvement with autism, so we kept the cost down so we can still have fun,” he said.

Even Wilkes-Barre Mayor George C. Brown made an appearance at the reception.

In an address to attendees, the Mayor noted his own commitment to special needs children. He spoke of the recent special needs park in Kirby Park, which was completed entirely on donations and boasts 12 pieces of special equipment made for wheelchairs, special needs, etc.

The Mayor also shared plans to build two more special needs parks, one in Miners’ Mills and the other in Barney Park.

The cocktail reception was held in perfect timing, as April is National Autism Acceptance Month.