Sen. Lisa Baker and Rep. Alec Ryncavage, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday at their new district offices on North Walnut Street in Nanticoke.

NANTICOKE — A large crowd turned out on Friday to welcome state Sen. Lisa Baker and Rep. Alec Ryncavage to their new offices in the city.

Baker, R-Lehman Township, and Ryncavage, R-Plymouth, looked on as former Sen. John Yudichak cut the ribbon at a joint open house at their district offices at 50 North Walnut St., Suites 105 (Baker) and 102 (Ryncavage).

The lawmakers’ offices are in a new downtown building at 50 N. Walnut St., constructed for Nockley Family Pharmacy and Cawley Physical Therapy and Rehab.

Ryncavage said that as a new legislator he is grateful that he and a seasoned senator like Baker will be in close proximity to one another as they help their constituents.

Prior to the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Baker and Ryncavage presented a Sue Hand painting of the Avondale Breaker in Plymouth Township to Joseph Yudichak, a former longtime Plymouth Township Supervisor who worked in the mining industry as a young man (and father of the former senator).

The presentation was held prior to Friday’s ceremony.

At the district offices, the legislators said constituents can get assistance with PennDOT paperwork, driver’s license and vehicle registration applications and renewals; information and applications for senior citizen benefit programs, including Property Tax/Rent Rebate and PACE/PACENET prescription drug programs; securing birth and death certificates (photo identification required); organizing tours of the state Capitol; copies of legislation; and many other services.

Some of the officials attending the ceremony included Rep. Aaron Kaufer, R-Kingston; Plymouth Borough Council members Alexis Eroh, Bill Dixon and Council President Ronald Kobusky; Nanticoke Mayor Kevin Coughlin; former Sen. John Yudichak and his father Joseph Yudichak, a former Plymouth Township Supervisor; Gale Conrad, Plymouth Township Supervisor.

