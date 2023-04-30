Big Brothers Big Sisters hosts first bowling event since pandemic

Chris Brown bowls a strike at Saturday’s Bowl for Kids’ Sake event at Chacko’s Family Bowling Center in Wilkes-Barre.

WILKES-BARRE — Bowl for Kids’ Sake is back.

For the first time in four years, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeastern Pennsylvania on Saturday hosted the charity fundraising event, which went on hiatus during the pandemic.

The event also took participants back in time.

More than 180 bowlers turned out at Chacko’s Family Bowling Center, most dressed in bright leggings, headbands, and leg warmers according to this year’s ’80s theme.

As classic hits cascaded over the 15 lanes of bowling teams, Michelle Hamilton, Executive Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeastern Pennsylvania, couldn’t help but be pleased with the outcome.

“We’re really happy with the turnout. We didn’t know what to expect — we haven’t done it in four years,” she said.

Its absence was certainly felt. That was the case for Barbara Kell, who frequently attended in the past.

The UGI employee was a member of the energy service company’s team, who all sported matching team shirts. She remarked on how good it felt to return to pre-pandemic normalcy, especially since the event offers an opportunity for her to reconnect with those who she hasn’t seen since the last Bowl for Kids’ Sake.

“It’s a fun event and it’s a great cause. It’s especially nice now that people are working remotely. You know, you get to see people you don’t really see every day,” she said.

Her colleague, Ray Bowman, agreed.

“There’s a lot of people that I haven’t seen in a really long time because these are the people we saw pre-pandemic,” he said.

He went on to say that the bowling event offers a good opportunity for the work team to spend time together.

Each team raised money for the event, and before the day was even halfway over, an announcement told bowlers that they had already reached $30,000 of the $70,000 goal.

Bowlers celebrated the good news with applause, more pizza, and plenty of photos.

All proceeds raised from the event will benefit Big Brother Big Sisters’ mission to provide high quality mentoring services to the children and families of Northeastern Pennsylvania.