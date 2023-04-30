🔊 Listen to this

Dancers take to the floor dancing to the polka music of Jimmy Sturr and his Orchestra at Genetti’s Best Western Grand Ballroom.

Michael and Kim Shambora polka to the music of Jimmy Sturr and his Orchestra on the dance floor of Genetti’s Best Western Grand Ballroom

Jimmy Sturr and his Orchestra provided the polka music for the Pennsylvania Polkafest held at Genetti’s Best Western in Wilkes-Barre.

Josette Rzeszewski of Eynon and Paul Chmil of Ashley dance together at the Pennslyvania Polkafest held at Genetti’s Best Western.

WILKES-BARRE — The spirit of polka is alive and well in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Don’t believe it? Just ask the wall-to-wall crowd packed inside the Genetti’s Grand Ballroom on Saturday.

Almost 700 people answered the call of the music and flocked to Genetti’s on Saturday, grooving and dancing to the sounds of a couple legendary local groups as the inaugural Pennsylvania Polkafest touched down in Wilkes-Barre.

Hearing the big bands play and the cheers of the crowd was all music to Thom Greco’s ears. Greco, one of the principal organizers behind Polkafest along with Joe Nardone and Jim Della Croce, was thrilled to see the turnout for the first of what will likely become a yearly celebration of polka.

“I’m very excited, the turnout is more than we thought we’d have,” Greco said. “When Chicago does their event, they do 350 people … we’re up to about 600-700, so we’re excited.”

Much of the motivation behind launching Pennsylvania Polkafest, and specifically to launch it at Genetti’s in downtown Wilkes-Barre, was to remind everybody that polka music’s roots are laid here in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

For Greco, it was a hearkening back to the type of entertainment that he, and so many others around the region, grew up on.

“My background is half-Italian, half-Slovak … we were raised on pierogies, haluski and polka music,” Greco said. “It was big for us to bring it back to the area, which is a cradle for some of the biggest stars in polka music, and Genetti’s is a natural place for it.”

A number of those big stars were a part of Polkafest, either in person or in the form of a tribute, as the event featured a tribute to the Kryger Brothers, with a number of their biggest hits popping up in the sets of the bands performing.

Saturday’s show also featured John and Joe Stanky, each playing with their respective bands: John Stanky and the Coalminers, and Joe Stanky and the Cadets.

Additional live music came from 18-time Grammy Award winner Jimmy Sturr, described by Greco as “the polka king,” and his orchestra, featuring Trans-Siberian Orchestra guitarist Chris Caffrey, who could be seen taking photos with guests before taking the stage.

No matter which group was performing, one thing was certain: the minute the music picked up, a massive wave of dancers emerged from their seats to hit the dance floor.

“It’s wonderful to hear polka music, we’re absolutely having fun,” said Coleman Dirhan, having just exited the dance floor with his dance partner, Beverly Fiascki. “It’s nice to see such a big crowd.”

Dirhan expressed his desire to see Polkafest become a regular event, and Greco said that they do plan on bringing the show back on a yearly basis.

Around the ballroom, pierogies and haluski were being served up, keeping in line with the cultural theme of the evening, and Polkafest t-shirts were on sale, as well.

Television cameras from Service Electric were front and center, not missing a second of the action on the stage or the dance floor. The show was filmed in full and will be broadcast next week on Service Electric’s local channel.

While so much of the dancing took place on the ballroom’s main dance floor, one couple decided to take the party to one of the smaller dance floors for some more room to move.

“There are so many people out there, it was a little crowded,” said Phil Potcagno, dancing with his wife Mary Ann.

Mary Ann said that her mother was Polish, and that she grew up with polka music in the house. A few years ago, her and her husband decided to learn to dance to polka, and the Potcagnos looked every bit the part gliding across the floor.

“This has been a lot of fun,” Phil said. “It’s a wonderful thing.”