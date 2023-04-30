🔊 Listen to this

Fork Over Love announced that 4,750 meals will be purchased from 43 different small, locally owned restaurants and distributed in communities throughout the area in May.

The large increase in meals distributed in May is made possible through a 3,500-meal sponsorship for home delivery funded through a grant awarded by the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce and Industry Young Professional Giving Initiative, as well as dinner sponsorships provided by the Luzerne-Wyoming Counties System of Care and Community Bank.

Upcoming Meal Distributions

• Wednesday, May 3

5 p.m. at Tunkhannock Primary Center, 99 Digger Drive, Tunkhannock

Sponsored by Luzerne-Wyoming Counties System of Care

• Wednesday, May 10

5 p.m. at Community Bank, 350 Liberty Plaza, Wilkes-Barre Township

Sponsored by Community Bank

• Wednesday, May 24

5 p.m. at Hazleton Area High School, 1601 West 23rd St., Hazle Township

Sponsored by Luzerne-Wyoming Counties System of Care

Home deliveries

Fork Over Love home deliveries will take place in neighborhoods throughout Luzerne County on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 19 and 31.

Registration for all home deliveries in the month of May opens at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 1. In addition to the home deliveries, meal deliveries will be made to more than 20 area organizations that serve the community as well.

For information on home deliveries and other upcoming events, please subscribe to the email newsletter at forkoverlove.org.

Fork Over Love is a 501(c)(3) organization that purchases hot, chef-made meals from small, independent restaurants and then distributes those meals at locations throughout the community for free.

Everyone is welcome, from neighbors in need of meals, to those looking to pick up dinner and pay it forward to help support local restaurants.