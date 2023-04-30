🔊 Listen to this

Tori V and her partner Anthony Picataggio, behind, of Tori V and the Karma Duo, was one of the six acts that played the 5th Annual F.M. Kirby Fest at the F.M Kirby Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday.

Cat Sokirka, left, was happy to taste a sample from Eight Oaks Farm Distillery. Left to right: Sokirka, Michele Huzela Keiser, and Tonya Capizzi pouring.

Patty Martinelli, right, is checking out black and white photos from Bob Wallace Photo Group. Left to right: Debra Maslanko, Bob Wallace, Martinelli.

F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts’ Executive Director Joell Yarmel, left, chats with Kirby board member Mary Moga during the 5th Annual F.M. Kirby Fest held at the theater on Saturday.

WILKES-BARRE — F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts’ Executive Director Joell Yarmel couldn’t be happier in the response for the 5th Annual F.M. Kirby Fest: A Night of Pints, Pinot and Performing Arts held at the theater on Saturday evening.

“This is the only fundraiser we host each year,” Yarmel said. “We sold out at 500 people and there are a lot of businesses here to support us — and we support them. It’s a great celebration of the arts and being downtown.”

Those hundreds of guests roamed all three lobbies and the main stage to sample foods, desserts, brews and wines from breweries, wineries, restaurants and distilleries.

And it’s all for a good cause: Yarmel said the proceeds from the fundraiser go towards children’s programming where children are invited to attend school shows, free of charge.

In addition to food, performances and sampling of spirits, a silent auction was conducted and artists displayed their art in the lower level.

“Because of our many sponsors, this was a very successful event and we’re grateful,” Yarmel added. “We’re grateful that everyone wants to keep coming out every year and support the arts but also support the local businesses selling their wares.”

There were total of 23 restaurants, breweries, wineries, and distilleries participating in the 5th annual event.

Six artists displayed their work for sale and six performers entertained the three-hour event.

Bob Wallace of the Bob Wallace Photo Group moved back to Wyoming Valley two-years ago and was happy be back at the Kirby Center, to which he is no stranger.

“I have a history with the Kirby Center,” Wallace admitted. “I was the general manager when it was the Paramount Theater in 1974 and I love coming here for shows. I became a member and when I found out about this show, I wanted to take my personal work out and show it. This is absolutely wonderful.”

Cat Sokirka was on hand for the event with several friends working at the F.M. Kirby Center.

“I have not been to this event before and we’re super excited to be here,” Sokirka said. “It’s an amazing creative fundraiser and you never get to walk around and have access to a theater or arena to get backstage access and I’m happy to be here.”

Sokirka said it was fun to walk about the Kirby Center and the food and drink are a bonus.

Anthony Murphy and his wife Stephanie Brezinski, new residents to Wyoming Valley, were excited to take part in Kirby Fest.”

“It’s a date night out with me and my wife, trying out some different wines and distilleries and food,” Murphy said.

“I found out about this event when I came here to see Luzerne County’s Got Talent a few weeks ago,” Brezinski said. “The Kirby Center is beautiful, I like it.”