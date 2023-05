🔊 Listen to this

Plenty of rides and games adorned the Kirby Park grounds during the Cherry Blossom Festival, including a balloon pop game manned by Mark Payne.

Bret Alexander & Friends are seen performing at the Martz Pavilion in Kirby Park at the Cherry Blossom Festival in Wilkes-Barre on Saturday.

WILKES-BARRE — Despite some not-so-great weather, the City of Wilkes-Barre’s Annual Cherry Blossom Festival got fully underway on Saturday. The event at Kirby Park continues today from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and includes over 60 food and retail vendors, amusement rides and games, and live entertainment,