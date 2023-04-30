Raub’s, established in 1924, will reopen soon in Plymouth

Stacey Spencer, new owner of Raub’s Restaurant in Plymouth, hopes to re-open the restaurant in mid-May.

Stacey Spencer, new owner of Raub’s Restaurant in Plymouth, stands by the coffee station.

Stacey Spencer, new owner of Raub’s Restaurant in Plymouth, stands in the main dining room. ‘The menu will be the same,’ Spencer said. ‘And we will always be sure to continue to be customer-friendly.’

PLYMOUTH — As it nears its 100th year of operation, Raub’s Restaurant in Plymouth will reopen in mid to late May under new, but familiar ownership.

Stacey Spencer, who has worked at Raub’s for 30 years, this week said she hopes to have the iconic restaurant back to serving its loyal customers and new ones as well.

“I’m very excited,” Spencer said. “We will offer lunch and dinner and the menu has not changed — we will always serve the same delicious food Raub’s has always been known for since it opened.”

Spencer, 51, of Berwick, said customers will soon be able to have Raub’s famous coleslaw, clam chowder, chili, seafood, burgers and more.

“The menu will be the same,” Spencer said. “And we will always be sure to continue to be customer-friendly.”

Part of the family

Spencer said having worked at Raub’s for 30 years, she feels like she’s been part of the Raub’s family.

Spencer said 30 years ago she used to often dine at Raub’s with her grandmother, Helen Brzezinski, usually for breakfast or lunch.

Spencer said she hopes to return breakfast service in the future.

“I was here so many times with my grandmother that I decided to ask if they had any job openings,” Spencer said.

She said Carol Klimchak, who was Anna Raub’s niece, owned the restaurant at the time and she hired Spencer.

“And I’ve been here ever since,” Spencer said. “They always treated me like family and I felt like I belonged here.

“I was the youngest person working here when I started and I still am the youngest person working here.”

Spencer said she will have seven or eight employees, most who have worked at Raub’s for years.

Spencer said the previous owner, Donnie Klimchak, passed away in August 2022. She said Klimchak started bartending at Raub’s two weeks after Spencer was hired.

“We were close friends for all those years and I miss Donnie so much,” she said. “The Klimchak family was always good to me and I very very proud to be able to carry on this business.”

Since Spencer purchased the business, she said she has heard from many people asking when she will re-open Raub’s.

“Every day I hear from people asking when we will be open,” Spencer said. “That makes me feel so good. Everybody is so happy that Raub’s will be open again soon.”

Spencer said she has three children: Jerry, 29; Paul, 24; and Katie, 21. She said they are all doing well and they have great jobs. She said she will now be “married” to her new business venture.

“My kids are happy for me,” Spencer said. “They know how much Raub’s means to me.”

A Main Street staple

Raub’s opened in 1924 by George “Punk” Raub and his wife, Anna. George died in 1956 and Anna, who lived above the restaurant, ran the business after that. She passed away in 1995.

Plymouth Mayor Frank Coughlin said he and all of Plymouth are thrilled that Raub’s is reopening.

“I can remember back in the early 1970s, we would often go there for lunch or dinner,” Coughlin said. “The food and service were always excellent.”

Coughlin said Raub’s has been “a staple” on Main Street for nearly 100 years.

“Raub’s is proof that if you offer a good product and good service, people will support you,” Coughlin said. “We wish them the best of luck.”

