WILKES-BARRE TWP. — As old underground gas tanks were being removed from the former Bone’s Service Station at the intersection of Route 309 and Blackman Street, a spokesperson for Turkey Hill said the project is moving forward.

“While we are in the early stages of design and permitting, we are in the process of removing the old underground tanks,” said Emily Pickering, vice president of the Castle Group, representing Turkey Hill. “The store is set to be completed in the next 18-24 months. It will be convenience and gas.”

In 2020, Turkey Hill’s new parent company, United Kingdom-based E.G. Group. purchased several existing buildings on Route 309 and Blackman Street, which once housed a repair garage, a bar and other businesses — along with three private homes — and demolished them all.

Turkey Hill has stated that the site will include a full convenience store, a fast food restaurant with a brand partner still to be named, a car wash and fuel stations.

Wilkes-Barre Township Zoning Officer Thomas Zedolik said Metro Environmental Services LLC of Farmingdale, New York is the contractor that is removing the underground gas tanks. Zedolik said the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is overseeing the removal.

Zedolik also said that Turkey Hill has not submitted any land development plans to the township as yet, but he said the removal of the tanks is a sign that the project is moving forward.

Zedolik also said that there has been no news on the development of the plaza just down Route 309 where the now-closed former Kmart store sits.

There has been much speculation, but Zedolik said the property owner has stated that contracts for new tenants have not been signed.

