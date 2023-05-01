🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Reigning ACM Group of the Year and CMA Vocal Group of the Year, Old Dominion, on Monday announced a new leg to their renowned U.S. No Bad Vibes tour, including a stop at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza on Nov. 30.

Visiting 30-plus additional arenas nationwide, Old Dominion will kick off this new round of dates on Sept. 7, at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI.

The band is set to wrap their continental U.S. tour dates at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena in December.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 5, at 10 a.m. local time exclusively at AXS.com.

The Tour includes a stop at the ASM Global managed Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza on Thursday, Nov. 30, at 7:30 p.m., with special guests Chase Rice and Kylie Morgan.

Old Dominion has been criss-crossing the country on their No Bad Vibes Tour since January, playing high-energy shows in sold-out arenas to thousands of excited fans since the start of 2023.

After a recent stop in the desert for a performance at Stagecoach Festival this past weekend, the band’s tour will next stop at the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, GA on May 5.

The group’s tour announcement comes off the heels of the group’s recent ACM nomination for Group of the Year, making this the eighth consecutive year Old Dominion has been nominated in the category. They have taken home the title the last five years.

Old Dominion also recently debuted their critically acclaimed new single “I Should Have Married You” (Columbia Nashville/Sony Music Nashville). The track was written and produced by Old Dominion’s Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Whit Sellers, Geoff Sprung and Brad Tursi alongside award-winning songwriter Shane McAnally.