🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Ann Wilson of Heart & Tripsitter will play the F.M. Kirby Center on Wednesday, July 12.

Ticket prices are: $33.50, $39.50, $49.50 and $54.50, plus fees.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 5, at 10 a.m.

The pre-sale for F.M. Kirby Members begins on Thursday, May 4, at 10 a.m.

Ann Wilson, known the world over as a founder and the lead singer-songwriter of the barrier-breaking band Heart, is here to stay.

Widely praised among the greatest singers in the history of rock, Ann’s extraordinarily powerful voice has been sending chills down her audience’s collective spine for over five decades, earning record sales of more than 35 million, an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement award.

“Barracuda,” “Crazy On You,” and “Magic Man” are among the many songs she’s written that now reside in the pantheon of rock’s greatest hits. “Greed” from 2022’s Fierce Bliss plays seamlessly alongside the classics in her current live set.

This past year, Ann sang with Disturbed’s front man David Draiman on the duet, “Don’t Tell Me” from their recently released Divisive album and lent her voice to Dolly Parton’s forthcoming rock record.

Prior to starting their summer tour, Ann Wilson & Tripsitter has been putting the finishing touches on a new album of original material. This year, Ann brings her show to venues everywhere with the same vigor and verve that she brought that one memorable night in front of Led Zeppelin at The Kennedy Center.