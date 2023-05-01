🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Wyoming Valley West School District moved one step closer to selling the former Schuyler Elementary School in Kingston.

Attorney Raymond P. Wendolowski, of the Fellerman and Ciarimboli Law, P.C., solicitor for the school district, filed a petition seeking a court order to sell the former school to Cheder Menachem, Inc., for $660,000.

The school board at a special meeting held March 17 voted 7-0 to sell the building. Two board members were absent from the meeting.

The property, appraised by Alan P. Rosen, of Rosen Real Estate, has a market value of $460,000, according to the petition.

Cheder Menachem, a religious nonprofit incorporation, plans to reopen the building as a private school.