PLAINS TWP. — A Plains Township man accused of violently shaking his 2-month-old son who died will face third-degree and involuntary manslaughter charges in Luzerne County Court.

Jacob Emmanuel Campbell, 25, of Cleveland Street, was arrested by Plains Township police and Luzerne County detectives in December after his son died at Geisinger Medical Center near Danville on Nov. 20.

Court records say physicians who evaluated and treated the infant said the boy suffered brain injuries that were consistent with being violently shaken.

Detectives allege the infant suffered the injuries on Nov. 3.

Campbell told detectives he was playing video games and gave the infant a bottle when the baby awakened. After the baby fell back to sleep, Campbell continued to play video games and noticed blood on the infant’s nose when the baby awakened a second time, court records say.

When the infant was transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township, an officer drove Campbell to the hospital. During the drive, Campbell uttered, “So, I guess this is poor parenting,” court records say.

After a preliminary hearing before District Judge Joseph Spagnuolo in Plains Township, charges of third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children and simple assault against Campbell to county court.

Campbell remains jailed without bail at the county correctional facility.