LEHMAN TWP. — Lake-Lehman was the only Luzerne County School District to get a piece of $6.7 million in state grant money to support dual enrollment programs that give high school students a chance to take post-secondary classes.

The state announced 100 grant recipients Monday, with the maximum grant at $75,000. Lake-Lehman will get $41,500.

Superintendent James McGovern said via email that the district currently gets zero funding for dual enrollment and that the successful grant application — written by Tracey Liparela — should mean about 40 students benefit. The application projected spending $20,000 for tuition, $10,000 for textbooks, $1,500 for application fees, and $10,000 for transportation of students.

A media release noted that “dual credit programs improve student outcomes — helping learners prepare for college and setting them up for future success in higher education — by enabling them to take college courses and earn credits for both high school and college. Dual credit offerings improve academic achievement, high school graduation rates, college enrollment and college completion rates.

Districts can use the money “to create or expand equitable and innovative dual credit opportunities for all secondary school students, including students experiencing educational instability, students enrolled in career and technical education programs, low-income students, and historically under-served student groups.”

