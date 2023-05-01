🔊 Listen to this

Mayor George Brown provided an update on the Laurel Run Creek Channel Walls Project on Monday, highlighting the progress made in restoring the creek wall on Kresge Street.

Wilkes-Barre City Mayor George Brown provided an update Monday on the Laurel Run Creek Channel Walls Project, providing images of the progress made of the creek wall at Kresge Street.

In two images provided by the Mayor’s office on Monday, the progress made in rebuilding the wall could be seen. One of the photos shows Laurel Run Creek during this weekend’s intense rainfall, highlighting the effectiveness of the wall’s restoration project.

The Laurel Run Creek Channel Walls Project is a part of a $1 million, 50-thousand-dollar project, which also included work on the Mill Creek Chanel wall. The lowest responsible bidder was James T. O’Hara, Inc.

At Kresge Street, the project included maintenance and protection of traffic, excavation and demolition and removal of the collapsed wall as well as removal of unsuitable material from work area, installation of coffer dam (utilizing sandbags) as stream diversion, and rebuilding and replacement of a section of the concrete wall to conform with historical requirements.

The project also includes replacement of pavement, curbing, and tree lawn, supporting all utilities, storm, and sanitary during construction.