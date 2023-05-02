🔊 Listen to this

WHITE HAVEN — Luzerne County detectives arrested a man from the Philadelphia area on allegations he had sexual relations with a teenage girl he met on a social media site.

Nyiem Abdule Michael Bibbs, 22, of Ross Court, Wyncote, Montgomery County, traveled to he girl’s home and had sex while watching television June 5 or June 5, 2002, according to court records.

Bibbs was arraigned Tuesday by District Judge James Dixon in Hazle Township on charges of statutory sexual assault and corruption of minors. He was jailed at the county correctional facility without bail as Dixon deemed him a danger to society.

Bibbs is facing similar charges in Lehigh County, court records say.

According to the criminal complaint:

The girl’s mother contacted authorities after noticing the social media app TikTok on her daughter’s cellular phone and conversing with a man named Nyiem.

A friend of the girl sent a text message to the mother stating her daughter admitted to having sex with Bibbs, the complaint says.

The girl was questioned by a forensic interviewer at the Luzerne County Child Advocacy Center where she provided details of meeting Bibbs, who claimed his last name was Brown. She described Bibbs has having a nose ring and a necklace with an “N” on it.

Detectives Chaz Balogh and Neil Murphy identified Bibbs during the investigation including finding pictures of Bibbs with the nose ring and a similar necklace, the complaint says.

The girl’s cellular phone was forensically analyzed by West Hazleton police Det. Cpl. Richard Naprava that recovered pictures of the girl and Bibbs in bed.

Detectives learned Bibbs was arrested by Lehigh County detectives on Aug. 10 on allegations he had sex with a 14-year-old girl he met on a social media app in May 2022.