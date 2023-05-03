🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Black Creek Township man caught with decomposed deer carcasses on his property pled guilty to hunting out of season and a firearm offense.

Joshua Patrick Lex, 29, of Back Weston Road, pled guilty to three summary counts of taking or killing big game and a misdemeanor count of illegal possession of a firearm before Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough.

Game wardens with the Pennsylvania Game Commission charged Lex in December after finding several deer heads and decomposed carcasses on his property during a search on Nov. 10, 2022, according to court records.

The decomposed carcasses were found when game wardens investigated a report Lex harvested an 8-point antlered deer off Weston Road on Nov. 7, court records say.

Court records say Lex did not have a hunting license and was prohibited from owning, carrying and possessing a firearm due to a previous conviction.

A rifle was found by game wardens inside Lex’s residence, court records say.

Lex is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 3.

— Ed Lewis