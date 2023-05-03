🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Arrest warrants were issued for two people in a sophisticated retail theft scheme that involves diving in garbage cans and dumpsters for store receipts.

Jolene Lyn Piccarreta, 45, would take the store receipts into the respective stores and steal items that were listed on the receipts, according to court records.

The scheme was discovered by state police at Wilkes-Barre during a traffic stop of a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by David P. Sechrist III, 42, for an expired inspection sticker near Kidder Street, Wilkes-Barre, on Nov. 22, court records say.

State police in court records say they found numerous power and hand tools reportedly stolen from retail stores inside the vehicle, including methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Piccarreta, last known address as 234 1/2 Zerby Ave., Kingston, is facing 58 counts of receiving stolen property and three counts of retail theft.

Sechrist, last known address as 18 Mack St., Plains Township, is charged with one count each of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, receiving stolen property and retail theft.

According to the criminal complaints:

State police during the traffic stop noticed indications of criminal activity from the large volume of power and hand tools inside the car.

Sechrist permitted state police to search his vehicle.

During an interview, Sechrist alleged he helps Piccarreta with her scam involving finding store receipts discarded in parking lots, garbage cans and dumpsters.

After finding store receipts, Piccarreta would enter the respective stores and steal the items that are listed on the receipts, then returns the items for cash or store credit, the complaint says.

Sechrist alleged they use two-way radios to stay in communication with each other, and at times would trade stolen items for illegal narcotics.