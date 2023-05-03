🔊 Listen to this

Officers from several police departments watch a demonstration of the new video footage that can be captured by an external camera mounted on a Dallas School District bus, potentially catching the license number as well as make and model of a vehicle that passes illegally while children are boarding or leaving the bus.

Video footage from a new external camera attached to a Dallas School District bus shows the images are clear enough to read the license plate, if police opt to pursue charges after the incident is recorded.

DALLAS TWP. — Drivers who still unwisely think it is OK to pass a school bus with the red lights flashing and students unloading may want to think again if they drive in Kingston Township, Dallas and Dallas Township.

The Dallas School District is trying out new cameras that not only will catch you in the act, but will take a clear video of your license plate for potential prosecution.

Of course, the risk of hurting a child should be deterrent enough — and as the district showed off the new system to officers from several police forces, District Superintendent Thomas Duffy said most drivers follow the law — and that it is much more important to stress doing the safe thing out of common sense than to fear legal punishment.

And if you weren’t aware, the punishment can be pretty tough.

“It can be an automatic license suspension, if passing while the red lights are flashing,” Dallas Twp. Police Officer Bernard Posten said after the group had watched the video replay of a test run in the high school parking lot. Posten drove past an idling school bus with the red lights flashing and stop sign extended.

District Director of Operations Jacob Sholtis then removed a portable disk drive from the bus and brought it into his high school office, projecting the images onto a white wall in a conference room. The camera, which mounts to the driver’s side of the bus near the front in an easily overlooked white casing, showed a picture with a very clear view of the vehicle’s license plate.

The new cameras are being tested on only some of the district vehicles for now, but if they prove successful Duffy expects the school board will want them on more, if not all, of the big yellows. While most people follow state law and stop, there are enough who don’t to justify considering the cameras as an extra tool in enforcement, he said.

The cameras are on as soon as the ignition is started and remain on until the engine is turned off. The driver does not have to do anything, the recording is constant and automatic, though there is a button inside the bus the operator can use to record a time stamp when a violation occurs, making it quicker to get to the appropriate footage later.

The bus driver can report an instance of illegal passing to the appropriate police department, and the footage can be used in pursuing any charges.

But the officers present for the presentation and Duffy agreed that the real message should be to simply remind people of the law, of the consequences in breaking it, and of the value of anyone who sees such a dangerous maneuver reporting it to the police.

“The best thing that could come out of this is for the community to pay attention and remain aware of the rules,” Duffy said.

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish