🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — It takes dedication, commitment and honor to become a member of the Pennsylvania State Police and each trooper will respond to life threatening incidents knowing it could be their last.

Captain Patrick J. Dougherty, commander of the State Police at Wilkes-Barre, Troop P Headquarters, in Hanover Township echoed those words during the annual State Police Memorial Ceremony on Wednesday.

The 10 troopers who paid the ultimate sacrifice from Troop P in the 118 years since the Pennsylvania State Police was founded in 1905 were honored during the ceremony capped off with a wreath placed at the Memorial stone by retired Major Francis Koscelnak and Trooper Stanley Jazewski.

Citing changes with social media and today’s economic and political climate, Dougherty said the Pennsylvania State Police, the finest organization in the United States, is up to the task to serve and protect the public.

Today’s troopers are “modern day heroes,” Dougherty said.

Hanover Area High School students Amelia Deem, Matson DeRocco, Joseph Stobodzian and Natalie Umlah sang the National Anthem while their fellow classmate, Joshua Richendrfer, played Taps on a trumpet Retired state police Sgt. Todd A. Norton played “Amazing Grace” on bagpipes when fallen troopers were honored.

During the ceremony, Dougherty honored state police Private Andrew Czap who was killed in the line of duty on April 28, 1918.

Czap was born and raised on Grace Street, Swoyersville, and was assigned to Troop D, Butler, when he and two other troopers investigated a robbery in Homer City, Indiana County. As the robbers barricaded themselves inside a house, Czap, 24, was shot and fatally wounded.

A luncheon was held inside Troop P Headquarters.

State police Sgt. John G. Richards read the names of the 10 troopers from Troop P killed in the line of duty.

Troop P troopers who have died in the line of duty are:

Pvt. John Garcia, 30, shot when arresting a person in Jenkins Township on Feb. 21, 1909.

Pvt. William J. Omlor, 29, was killed when he lost control of his motorcycle near Pottsville on Oct. 24, 1923.

Sgt. Edwin F. Haas, 35, died of an accidental shooting on Oct. 17, 1924.

Patrolman Welles G. Hammond, 23, killed when he lost control of his motorcycle while traveling to the Luzerne County Courthouse on Oct. 14, 1929.

Patrolman Arthur A. Koppenhaver died July 13, 1930, from injuries suffered in a motorcycle accident on Main Street, Nanticoke, on April 21, 1930.

Sgt. James A. Seery, 41, died from injuries sustained involving a horse on Sept. 10, 1934.

Pvt. Floyd W. Maderia, 34, died Dec. 11, 1934, from injuries sustained in a vehicle accident the day before.

Pvt. John Broskie, 40, was shot during a robbery at a tavern on East End Boulevard, Wilkes-Barre, on Aug. 14, 1937.

Pvt. George J. Yashur Jr., 25, died when he was struck by a vehicle while directing traffic on Market Street, Kingston, during a flood on April 1, 1940.

Trooper Thomas M. Kobeski, 39, died of a heart attack following a court hearing in Pittston on May 3, 2002.