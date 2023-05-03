🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Police say a woman lunged at a man, attempting to stab him with a knife, in front of several officers inside a Cherry Street residence late Tuesday night.

Melissa D. McDonald, 35, dropped the knife when she was stunned by a Taser, according to court records.

Police in court records say they responded to the city’s Goose Island section after McDonald called 911 multiple times claiming she was in distress and had her front teeth punched out at about 11:40 p.m.

McDonald walked the neighborhood and called 911 several more times as officers searched the area, unable to find her, court records say.

McDonald returned to her Cherry Street residence and called 911 again.

Officers heard screaming and yelling from inside and entered, finding McDonald and a man arguing.

While officers were inside the residence, McDonald lunged at the man, attempting to stab him with a knife, court records say.

McDonald refused officers’ commands to drop the knife and was stunned by a Taser.

McDonald was arraigned Wednesday by District Judge Joseph Halesey in Luzerne County Central Court on two counts each of aggravated assault and simple assault and one count each of reckless endangerment and harassment. She was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $50,000 bail.