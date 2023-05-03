🔊 Listen to this

DALLAS — U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser this week was named co-chair of the Congressional Coal Caucus for the 118th Congress.

Meuser, R-Dallas, said the Caucus will play a key role in facilitating legislative and policy debates relating to the coal industry.

“Coal is one of the most useful sedimentary deposits on Earth,” Meuser said. “Not only does it account for nearly 20% of the electricity generation in the United States, but it is also used in the production of 70% of the world’s steel.”

And now, as technology develops, Meuser said the potential uses for coal are becoming even more apparent.

“Through the Congressional Coal Caucus, my fellow co-chairs and I are looking forward to highlighting the traditional benefits of coal, its importance to rural communities, and the new and exciting potential uses for coal,” Meuser said. “Together, we will promote policies and dialogue that support the coal industry and the employees who are proud to work within it.”

Meuser will be joined by U.S. Representatives Bill Johnson of Ohio, Morgan Griffith of Virginia, and Harriet Hageman of Wyoming in leading the Congressional Coal Caucus.

“Without continued domestic coal production, energy prices will continue to rise for families already struggling with inflation,” Johnson said. “In addition, preserving affordable, and reliable coal-generated power is a priority for the Coal Caucus, because without it, our nation’s grid reliability will continue to decline.”

Hageman said coal currently provides nearly 40% of global electricity, and coal-fueled power plants account for approximately 25% of all electricity generated in the United States — with 41% of that total being produced in Wyoming.

