Wyoming Area Regional Police has shifted its personnel and resources into the former Exeter Borough Police headquarters, located at 1101 Wyoming Ave., Exeter, seen here.

EXETER — While the Wyoming Area Regional Police has yet to make the move to its planned permanent home in Wyoming, the department has found a new temporary home in the meantime.

The department has shifted its personnel and resources into the former Exeter Borough Police headquarters, located at 1101 Wyoming Ave. in Exeter, according to a release from the department posted to Facebook earlier this week.

Since beginning operations on Jan. 1 of this year, the Wyoming Area Regional Police had been using the old West Pittston Police Department headquarters as its base of operations.

The new move to Exeter comes as the police department is still finalizing a move to the old Pennsylvania State Police barracks on Wyoming Avenue in Wyoming, set to become the department’s permanent home.

The old barracks building was home to the state police’s Troop P for over 100 before the troop moved into a new home in Hanover Township in February of 2021.

A bill to transfer ownership of the Wyoming barracks into the borough’s control for use by the Wyoming Area Regional Police passed through the state legislature and was signed by former Gov. Tom Wolf last summer.

It wasn’t stated in the news release when the regional police department would be able to make the move into the Wyoming barracks.

In the meantime, the Wyoming Area Regional Police Department’s non-emergency number has changed; residents can contact the department at 570-654-3001.