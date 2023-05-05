🔊 Listen to this

On May 11 the Luzerne County Historical Society will host its 165 annual dinner, with this year’s theme being, ‘Lyman Howe and the History of Local Film.’

Born in Wilkes-Barre 1865, Howe was a pioneer in the early days of filmmaking. This historical marker honoring Howe can been see along the river, near Wilkes University.

Local film historian and co-author High Class Moving Pictures: Lyman H. Howe and the Forgotten Era of the Traveling Exhibition: 1880-1920, Carol Dembert will give a presentation on Howe during the annual dinner.

Lyman who?

That was the singular question on everyone’s lips when local film historian, Carol Nelson Dembert began researching the life and work of Lyman Howe, a Wilkes-Barre native who played an important role in the development of filmmaking during its infancy in the late 1880s and early 1900s.

Dembert, who currently resides in Clarks Summit, began her research in the 1970s and in 1982, partnered with WVIA-TV to produce a documentary on Howe. Forty years later, that documentary will be screened at the Luzerne County Historical Society’s 165th annual dinner, giving a whole new generation the opportunity to discover the film pioneer’s many innovations.

The Luzerne County Historical Society will present,“Lyman Howe and the History of Local Film” on May 11 at the River Street Jazz Cafe in Plains Township. Tickets are $90 for LCHS members and $100 for nonmembers. The evening will begin with a cocktail hour, at which time the documentary will be shown, followed by a dinner and a presentation from Dembert herself.

In conjunction with the dinner, a film festival will be held on May 12 at WVIA Studios in Jenkins Twp. In addition to Dembert’s documentary, High Class Moving Pictures, and a few silent films produced by Howe, the festival will also feature 5 new films from filmmakers working in the area today.

“It’s such a cool combination of old and new,” said event chair and Luzerne County Historical Society board member Adam Thalenfeld.

The film festival is free and open to the public, although Thalenfeld did the stress the importance of reserving a seat ahead of time because space in the WVIA Studios is limited.

For Thalenfeld, it’s not just about preserving our area’s past, but celebrating its future as well.

“Not only is Luzerne County full of this history that happened,” said Thalenfeld, “it’s still happening.”

It’s perfect timing too, considering 2023 marks the 100 anniversary of Lyman Howe’s passing. In spotlighting his many achievements, the Historical Society will also pay tribute to Dembert, who has dedicated many years to the preservation of local film history.

Now retired, Dembert has collected thousands of documents on Howe, from birth records to movie posters, and interviewed several people who worked with or were related to people who worked with Howe. Over the years, she’s tracked down several of his films thought lost to time, buried in private collections or left unidentified in the Library of Congress.

She even had a historical marker erected in his name that now stands on South Main Street, along the river and across from the Wilkes University campus.

“It was so incredibly exciting,” Dembert said. “Most people don’t have the opportunity to discover something that no one knows anything about.”

Her fascination with Lyman Howe began when she was just a little girl. On visits to her grandmother’s house, who lived in South Wilkes-Barre, Dembert and her mother would often drive down Riverside Drive. There was a Spanish Renaissance style mansion there and Dembert would ask her mother, “whose house is that?”

It belonged to Lyman Howe, her mother would say, and he was a movie producer.

“And I wanted to find out what a movie producer was doing in Wilkes-Barre, Pa,” Dembert explained.

Her research unearthed a gold mine of local film history.

Lyman Howe began his journey into filmmaking when he purchased a phonograph in the 1890s, which he modified to better project the sound. His phonograph exhibits entertained as many as 3,000 people and he would later use the phonograph to add sound to his moving pictures.

That’s right. Silent films – as they are commonly called – were never actually silent at all.

When Howe failed to obtain the rights to Edison’s film projector, he ending up designing his own.

The Lyman H. Howe Animotoscope was “particularly innovative” said Dembert because it was the first projector to incorporate a second reel or “take up” reel.

“Before that, the film just landed in a basket on the floor,” explained Dembert.

According to the son of the man who built the projector, it is now buried underneath the building that was once Myers High School in Wilkes-Barre.

In addition to the adding sound with the phonograph, Howe was also one of the first to incorporate backstage sound effects into his films.

Howe would eventually have six touring companies based out of Wilkes-Barre that brought moving pictures to rural America. When he discovered he didn’t have enough material for his shows, Howe began producing his own movies, eventually buying a camera and hiring a camera man.

On film, Lyman Howe captured numerous historical events all across Luzerne County, beginning in 1905 with President Theodore Roosevelt’s visit to Wilkes-Barre. In 1906 Howe filmed centennial parades celebrating the 100th anniversary of Wilkes-Barre’s incorporation as a borough (it became a city in 1871).

“It’s interesting when you see this film because the traffic goes in the opposite direction around Public Square,” said Dembert.

Lyman Howe, along with famous stunt pilot, Lincoln Beachey filmed the first moving pictures taken from an airplane. The footage was filmed over Kirby Park.

“The pilot was flying the plane with one hand and cranking the camera with the other,” said Dembert.

Lyman Howe also played a large role in the history of Wilkes-Barre itself. He was the president of the Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Commerce for two years and was involved with the purchase of Kirby Park.

“He was a very exceptional man,” said Dembert.

All of this information and much more can be found in High Class Moving Pictures. To reserve your spot for the film festival, visit eventbrite.com

For tickets to The Luzerne County Historical Society’s 165th dinner, email reservations@luzernehistory.org