BUTLER TWP. — Butler Township police seized a Chevrolet cargo van with two bulk containers filled with cooking oil while arresting two men who were canvassing the area early Thursday morning.

According to a news release, police responded to the area of 6 W. Butler Dr. after a surveillance camera detected the Chevrolet van at about 2:30 a.m. The vehicle was not in the area when officers arrived but encountered the van traveling on North Hunter Highway at about 4 a.m.

Police conducted a traffic stop after the van turned onto Interstate 80.

Police noticed cooking oil leaking from the back of the van driven by Elvin Tavarez Mendez, 31, and occupied by Cristian A. Payano-Romero, 29, both of Bronx, N.Y., according to the news release.

Mendez was charged with receiving stolen property, possessing instruments of crime, criminal conspiracy and loitering and prowling at night.

Payano-Romero was charged with receiving stolen property and loitering and prowling at night.

The two men were jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $10,000 bail, each.

Police in the news release say Payano-Romero was identified by U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Arizona on March 7 after he illegally entered the United States. Payano-Romero was released in Arizona pending a hearing later this year, police stated.

Police said the van contained two bulk containers with approximately 500 gallons of cooking oil and a pump.

Police suspect Mendez and Payano-Romero are part of a larger criminal enterprise and were sent to canvass Butler Township and the surrounding areas to steal cooking oil.