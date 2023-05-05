🔊 Listen to this

DALLAS BOROUGH — Luzerne County detectives uncovered several children residing in a house filled with garbage, animal feces, old fly traps covered with insects, dirty clothes and rotting food while investigating allegations of child pornography Thursday.

Bruce Kevin Myers, 60, and his wife, Cheryl L. Myers, 58, of Machell Avenue, were arrested on charges of child endangerment while Bruce Myers was further charged with possessing child sexual abuse materials, according to court records.

“As investigators entered the rear door, investigators were hit with the worst stench ever,” court records say when detectives Chaz Balogh and Neil Murphy forced open the back door of the home.

Detectives served the search warrant while investigating several Cyber tips alleging child sexual abuse materials were shared and from electronic devices registered to the house.

Court records say detectives had to fight their way through garbage, animal feces, dirty clothing and rotting food that littered the floor and hallways leading to the stairs.

Interior doors had to be forced open due to debris piled against them, court records say.

Cheryl Myers was found sleeping on a recliner surrounded by garbage and Bruce Myers was found on the second floor in a bed with a child, court records say.

After Bruce Myers exited the house, according to court records, he claimed it wasn’t his fault and and only downloaded adult pornography from internet sites.

Cheryl Myers told detectives they moved into the Machell Avenue house in 2010 and her husband mostly stays on the second floor and had rarely left the house for the last two to three years, court records say.

She claimed she had several hip replacement surgeries and was unable to keep up with house chores.

Dallas Borough officials condemned the house and four children were taken into protective custody by Luzerne County Children and Youth Services.

Animal control officers were called to remove an unspecified number of dogs and cats.

Bruce Myers and Cheryl Myers were each charged with four counts each of endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person. Bruce Myers was further charged with two counts of possessing child pornography.

They were jailed at the county correctional facility without bail.