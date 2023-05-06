🔊 Listen to this

State and city police converged on an East Church Street residence in Nanticoke for a reported standoff.

A member of the Pennsylvania State Police SERT team is seen in Nanticoke during Friday’s standoff.

A Pennsylvania State Police SERT team was called in after a gunman barricaded himself inside a Nanticoke apartment building Friday afternoon.

A lengthy standoff in the 300 block of East Church Street ended just before 11 p.m. Friday when a barricaded gunman took his own life, officials said.

Separately, Pennsylvania State Police spokesman Trooper Bill Evans late Friday said only that the scene would remain an active investigation and more information would be released later.

Nanticoke police responded to an apartment at 312 E. Church St. at about 5 p.m. when a man refused to exit and barricaded himself inside with a firearm.

State police at Wilkes-Barre assisted at the scene, unable to convince the man to surrender.

Troopers with the Special Emergency Response Team began arriving at about 6:30 p.m. along with two heavily armored vehicles and a fortified Bob-Cat with an attached battery arm.

Two blocks along East Church Street from College Street to South Walnut Street were shut down as SERT troopers geared up with protective vests and assault rifles.

A canine with a protective vest was also at the scene.

A communications vans equipped with radio, phones and television screens arrived and set up about one-half block from the apartment building.

Troopers received information about the layout of the apartment from a witness who managed to escape the building.

One tactic deployed was turning off electrical power to the building.

For the next several hours, a drone was continuously in the air hovering above the building and a bullhorn was heard telling the man to surrender.

Apparent gunfire was heard just after 9 p.m. and two flash grenades were ignited at 9:56 p.m. and 9:57 p.m.

Thirty minutes later, at 10:27 p.m., a three minute continuous siren was heard.

About 10 minutes after the siren ceased, troopers learned the man took his own life.

“Troop P Wilkes-Barre along with our SERT unit responded to the scene today to assist Nanticoke police with a barricaded gunman,” Evans said just before 11 p.m. “At this time, it is still an active investigation but we can say there is no threat to the public at this time. We’re going to keep this road closed until the investigation is complete.”

Evans said more information will likely be released Saturday.

Neighbors who live in the 300 block of East Church Street said the neighborhood is mostly residential. But two neighbors also recalled an April standoff in Nanticoke involving the U.S. Marshals when two wanted men were apprehended.