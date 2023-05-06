🔊 Listen to this

Keely Zabresky, Emma Christianson, Corinne Durkin, Carleigh Muller, Jason Berlew, and Isaiah Diaz acted as passengers and drivers during the Wilkes-Barre Area High School’s mock crash on Friday afternoon.

The law offices of Fellerman and Ciarimboli hosted a prom pledge presentation at Wilkes-Barre Area High School ahead of the school’s prom.

PLAINS TWP. — Juniors and Seniors of the Wilkes-Barre Area High School were presented with a grisly scene on Friday afternoon, which drew township firefighters, ambulance, and police to the campus.

No one was injured, but the mock-crash exercise was designed to raise awareness of dangerous and impaired driving and prevent actual tragedies from taking place.

This simulation of a deadly car accident saw students chosen to act and wear makeup that resembled wounds. Some feigned injuries, and one even “died” during the exercise.

Corinne Durkin, one of the student actors of the mock crash, thought the experience was startling.

“I just kept on sitting there and thinking how frightening it must be to be someone who’s actually a victim to wake up in that world,” she said.

Durkin noted she hopes the message got through to her classmates, as well.

“That’s what pushed me to keep going and take it as seriously as I could, and I hope my classmates had the same mindset,” she said.

According to Rob Watkins, the Wilkes-Barre Senior High School principal, the crash offered a very important reality check for students.

“It’s that time of year — prom. We have teenagers that attend the prom, and a lot of teenagers think that they’re invincible and nothing can happen to them,” he said.

“This lets them see something that can be realistic and that things can happen when they make poor choices.”

This is not the first time a mock crash has been done for students in the area.

Marc Malvizzi, a Plains Township firefighter, organized the event after participating in Pittston Area High School’s version a few times.

A graduate of Pittston Area himself, Malvizzi thought it was time the Wilkes-Barre Area High School adopted the tradition too.

“The school just opened a few years ago and I wanted to bring it here because it’s good to send a message to the kids to make the right choice,” he said.

“Any night — not only prom night — that they make a bad choice can leave an impact on not only them, but other families as well.”

Before the mock crash, students gathered in the school’s auditorium for a prom pledge presentation by the law offices of Fellerman and Ciarimboli.

The firm visits high schools in the area each year around prom season to warn against the dangers of impaired driving and initiate a pledge that students agree to avoid such actions.