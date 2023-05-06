🔊 Listen to this

Isaac Karraas, Dejana Rushing, and Hattie Dale are seen with the Wilkes-Barre Area High School mascot.

PLAINS TWP.— Friday marked a big day for the Wilkes-Barre Area High School Unified Special Olympics track team.

The team, which is an amalgamation of special and regular education students, competed in track events against Wyoming Valley West and Dallas Area high schools’ own teams.

“I have been doing this for 25 years, and this has been one of the top moments of my career,” said Patrick Peters, the 11th grade principal at Wilkes-Barre Area High School.

Peters said the team is unique in that the regular and special education students bond in special ways.

“Our regular education kids act as not only athletes, but mentors to them,” he said. “ The kids interact, work, and encourage one another.”

The start time for the event was bumped up from 4 p.m. to 2 p.m. to encourage student turnout, and turn out they did — in droves.

Wilkes-Barre Area High School students swarmed the stands of the school’s new stadium, all cheering for their classmates.

Music blared through the speakers, and not a single student was not on their feet during the races.

Runners reveled in the camaraderie — each boasted a smile on their faces as they crossed the finish line.

Nancy Galeno, an 11th grade Wilkes-Barre Area High School student who ran the 800 meter run in the track meet, noticed the energy of the crowd.

“The people inside — our classmates — they came out and I think they’re loving it,” she said.

Last week, the high school held a pep rally for the track meet.

The Unified team has been in operation for two years now, and they not only compete against WVW and Dallas, but Hazleton and Pittston Area too.