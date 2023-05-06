🔊 Listen to this

Susan Santayana of Luzerne sports a large pink hat during Friday’s YMCA Kentucky Derby Gala at the Westmoreland Club in Wilkes-Barre.

Roses adorned the tables under the tent at the Westmoreland Club.

WILKES-BARRE — High-end headgear was all the rage under the tent at the Westmoreland Club on Friday evening, as the Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA held its 4th Annual Kentucky Derby Gala, with proceeds benefiting its early learning programs.

The gala will help support YMCA’s early learning programs across all four of its branches. Offering everything from child care to educational resources, the programs provide parents with safe and affordable options for their children to “grow and thrive.”

The 2022 event successfully raised over $100,000 that supported children’s programming and an endowment to help keep our Y growing and thriving. A total for this year’s event was not immediately available at press time.

Over the last year alone, the YMCA has increased capacity for critical feeding programs and expanded much-needed child care services to address the region’s biggest challenges.

Friday’s gathering kicked off with hors d’oeuvres and themed cocktails, followed by dinner and festivities under the tent.

This year there was a contest for the best derby attire, judged by Emily Novakowski.

These photos by Fred Adams capture the fun and festive atmosphere.