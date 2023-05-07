🔊 Listen to this

LEHMAN TWP. — One person was injured and police are looking for a suspect after shots were fired at Nittany Commons Apartments early Saturday.

Lehman Township police in a Facebook post by Chief Mark Liparela said they responded to a report of a fight with a gunshot victim, and arrived at 12:16 a.m. to find a male in his early 20s on the ground in a parking lot.

Emergency medical services were immediately administered, and the victim was transported to a local trauma center for a gunshot wound.

“Investigators are certain this was an isolated incident and there is no further threat to the public,” the release stated.

Investigators said they are following several leads, but no one was in custody yet later Saturday.

Updates will be released as needed on the Lehman Twp. Police Department’s Facebook page.