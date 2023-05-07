Click here to subscribe today or Login.
KINGSTON — Kingston Police Chief Richard J. Kotchik confirmed that the department is investigating a suspicious death that occurred on Bennett Street Friday night.
Investigators are treating the death as a homicide, Kotchik said, but are awaiting the results of an autopsy for further information. It was not yet clear Saturday night when the autopsy would take place.
Further details were not immediately available.
— Ed Lewis
Before you move on, we invite you to become a Times Leader Advocate. You'll receive some great benefits, including our Diamond Card with local discounts and deals, access to our E-Edition, a faster, reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more.Click now to support or get more information.