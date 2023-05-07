🔊 Listen to this

Penn State Wilkes-Barre celebrated its Class of 2023 with a commencement ceremony on Saturday morning in the school’s Athletic and Recreation Building.

Penn State Wilkes-Barre celebrated its Class of 2023 with a commencement ceremony on Saturday morning in the school’s Athletic and Recreation Building.

Penn State Wilkes-Barre celebrated its Class of 2023 with a commencement ceremony on Saturday morning in the school’s Athletic and Recreation Building. Diplomas were conferred on 39 Penn State Wilkes-Barre graduates in a number of disciplines by the school’s chief academic officer and chancellor, Dr. Lynda Goldstein. Commencement speakers included 1980 Penn State Wilkes-Barre graduate Rick Barry, and a student marshal address delivered by graduating student Abigail Winter (pictured above).