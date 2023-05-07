🔊 Listen to this

Little Miss Cherry Blossom candidate Genevieve Lasher waits for the contest to start. She won Little Miss Talent.

Little Miss Cherry Blossom candidate Payson Galvin waits for the contest to start. She won the Little Miss Cherry Blossom title.

Josh Eze ties a blow up alien to his concession stand at the West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival.

Bill Wruble, 65, of Duryea holds his grand daughter Rugy Wruble, 2, as she gets her hands covered in chocolate at the West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival.

Miss Pennsylvania Hannah Fox waves to the people on the sidewalks during the West Pittston Cherry Blossom Parade.

WEST PITTSTON — The West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival opened Saturday to sunshine and moderate temperatures. The 52nd annual event has become a tradition for many area families who want to kick off the spring season.

This year the celebration, on the west bank of the Susquehanna River, missed the season’s pink blooms by several weeks, but those attending enjoyed the riverside scenery, which provided an apt setting for the event.

The festival opened with a parade which concluded at the river site, followed by an opening ceremony which included a short speech from Grand Marshal Michael Turner, welcoming words from West Pittston Mayor Angelo Alfano and entertainment.

Following the opening activities, attendees headed over the booths for some shopping, activities, crafts and food.

Family vibe

Brian Hajosch and his daughter Cordelia, 4, arrived at the event grounds early to do a bit of shopping. The two then headed over to grandparents Grace and John Kleinfelder’s house nearby to watch the parade.

Cordelia Hajosch’s favorite part of the day is spending time on her grandparents’ porch.

“And candy,” she said, smiling.

Ed and Diane McCabe, Exeter, have been attending the festival for over a dozen years.

The couple appreciated the warm weather which graced the event Saturday. They started the day listening to Johnny Cash tribute music and watching the parade. They then headed over to the food tents for lunch, which always includes sausage and peppers.

The two retired about a year ago and especially appreciate outdoor events that get them out into the community and offer good food.

Patrick Messina, vice president of the Cherry Blossom committee and a Boy Scout leader, took his spot at the food tent early, dishing up good food for those attending.

Messina said the food tent is a favorite spot for lunch for both days of the event.

He’s been volunteering at the festival for about 45 years. Afterward, Boy Scouts gather near the river for a campfire and more good food.

“It’s the perfect way to wrap up the day,” he said.

‘Do what you love’

The parade and event also included Grand Marshal Michael Turner, a police officer who nearly lost his life in a work-related vehicle crash in December.

Turner has worked for the West Pittston Police Department since 2002, and on June 1, he will assume his role as head of the Wyoming Area Regional Police Department (WARPD).

Following the parade, Turner took time to introduce himself during the opening ceremony, detailing the accident and recovery, offering special gratitude to Jimmy John Ostrowski, the first person on the scene who saved his life.

A full recovery, he said, has given him the opportunity to continue to do what he loves as a police officer.

He encouraged listeners to work at a job that they love as he does.

“Do that and you’ll never work a day in your life,” he said.

The event also boasts the naming of Miss Cherry Blossom during the opening ceremony.

This year, Payson Galvin was named Little Miss Cherry Blossom and Genevieve Lasher was named Little Miss Talent.

The event continues today from noon to 4 p.m.