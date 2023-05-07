🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — In a tradition dating back decades, and hearkening back centuries, the congregations of First Presbyterian Church and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church will gather for their annual joint service this morning.

It will be held at 10:30 a.m. at St. Stephen’s, 35 South Franklin St.

Of particular interest and discussion will be a piece of furniture which dates back to the early days of Christian worship in the city.

The communion table was used in the building known as The Wilkes-Barre Meeting House — or less formally ‘Old Ship Zion,’ the first church erected in Wilkes-Barre — between 1808 and the 1850s. It came to St. Stephens several years ago.

It’s a witness to the history of Christianity in the city, but also very relevant to today’s gathering.

A brief history

As Tony Brooks, Director and Curator of the Wilkes-Barré Preservation Society, explained in an email to the Times Leader:

“If you live long enough, you will see certain things come full circle. Back in 1791, the town leaders of Wilkes-Barre appointed Zebulon Butler, John Paul Schott, Timothy Pickering, Daniel Gore and Nathan Waller to select a site for the building of Wilkes-Barre’s first church.

“A site on Public Square was chosen and a committee appointed to secure subscriptions towards a building fund. Under contract with carpenter/builder Joseph Hitchcock work began in 1800 and was finally completed in 1812.

“The Wilkes-Barre Meeting House as it was first known was home to four different denominations: Congregationalists (later to become Presbyterians), Methodists, Baptists, and Episcopalians. The church was used for 44 years until it was demolished in 1856 to make way for a new courthouse for Luzerne County. The church became affectionately known as Old Ship Zion.

“Over the years the denominations moved into their own church buildings but first without some infighting and hurt feelings. First the Episcopalians left Old Ship Zion to form St. Stephen’s Church on South Franklin Street after an intense argument over Christmas decorations with the Congregationalists. It seems the Episcopalians were too festive for the more puritanical Congregationalists and demanded the decorations to be removed. Decorations in those days consisted of green wreaths and roping around the windows. In 1829, the Congregationalists would also leave for South Franklin Street to form the Presbyterian and Congregational Society of Wilkes-Barre. They would eventually worship in the building which would become the Osterhout Free Library.

“The Methodists would be the last group to worship in Old Ship Zion until they built a church on North Franklin Street. They would also inherit the communion table first used by all denominations beginning in 1808. The communion table would end up in the Abbott Methodist Church in Parsons until the North Branch of the Osterhout moved there in 2009.”

About those Christmas decorations

That disagreement over Christmas decorations might seem quaint today, but it was a serious business in the early 1800s.

The Rev. Timothy Alleman, Rector of St. Stephens, marvels at the coming together of denominations Old Ship Zion for so many years.

“The history is pretty impressive,” Alleman said. “You had (multiple) congregations that shared one building. How incredible that is.”

But it wasn’t destined to last.

Dr. Robert M. Zanicky, Minister of First Presbyterian Church, explained that the Congregationalists of the 19th century remained close to their Puritan New England roots. As time went on, “there were growing pains” between themselves and the less conservative Episcopalians.

“The Puritans at that time did not celebrate Christmas. They thought it would cause revelry, drunkenness,” he explained.

So when the Episcopalians put up greens to mark the holiday, the Congregationalists saw red.

“That strictness we may laugh at nowadays, because we love to hang the greens at our church, but it just caused more and more friction,” he said.

Matters came to a head, Alleman explained, when the Congregationalist ladies tore the decorations down and disposed of them.

“The Episcopalians walked out of Old Ship Zion and went to find a place to build their own church — on the day after Christmas Day,” Alleman said.

“You remember the Christmas carol about Good King Wenceslas (looking out) on the Feast of Stephen? The day after Christmas? That’s how St. Stephen’s got its name,” Alleman said, referencing the saint’s day that is commemorated on Dec. 26. “Up until that point there was no name. They were just the Episcopal congregation at Old Ship Zion.”

Healing old wounds

Those 19th century wounds healed long ago, and two of the descendants of those early congregations — now First Presbyterian Church and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church — have held an annual joint service for many years.

“I don’t know when we started doing the worshipping together, but it’s been generations, because it preceded me, and I’ve been here 35 years,” Zanicky said. “You can say we’ve made up from whatever that problem was.”

The joint service is held every spring, usually the first Sunday of May, Alleman added.

“We do this every year. We take turns hosting. And the guest clergy is the one who preaches,” he said.

“From a faith perspective I think this kind of thing is essential, because we are first and foremost Christians, and I believe firmly that if we really follow Jesus, we have no option other than to do things together and not focus on the things that separate us,” Alleman said. “There’s way more than we have agreement on than we don’t.”

Zanicky, as the guest clergy, will be doing the preaching.

One of the things on his mind will be Saturday’s coronation of Britain’s King Charles III, and how the new king sought to embrace not just traditions of Church of England — of which the king is head — but other Christian denominations and, indeed, other faiths.

“There’s been an increase in religious persecution in the world,” Zanicky lamented. “But the mainline (Christian) denominations have come a long way in our openness — not just ecumenically but interfaith, and we can rejoice in that.”

Alleman added that bringing congregations together, even on a visiting basis, could have an important practical dimension as well.

“You know the old adage that absence makes the heart grow fonder? Well, sometimes absence can just make the heart wander, and every congregation I know is nowhere near the numbers of people coming out that we had before COVID,” Alleman said. “It’s imperative that we do things together.”

With a 200-year-old table in the background, two downtown Wilkes-Barre congregations will do exactly that today.