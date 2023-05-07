🔊 Listen to this

The historic Stegmaier game clock has been returned to its perch high above the floor of the 109th Field Artillery Armory in Kingston. Students from the West Side Area Career & Technical Center toured the Armory Friday and one student, senior Damon Williams, was credited with performing the intricate electrical work on the clock to get it to light up and the horn to sound. First row, from left: SGM Charles, 109th Field Artillery; Noah Marriott, Julian Labar, Julian Flores, Joel Kapitula, Jaden Evans, Mr. Robert Hassaj, teacher. Second row, from left: Matthew Scoblick, Caleb Palmer, Tafarie Ashraf, Damon Williams, Maximus Harden, Robert Malia. Third row, from left: Aiden Ogle, Tomas Garcia, Patrick Denny, Ethan Salvatore, Kenneth Seroka, William Vanauken, Drydin Moser, Matthew Scott-Amos.

WILKES-BARRE — It wasn’t sanctioned as an official Olympic event, but the restoration of the iconic Stegmaier game clock should have earned student Damon Williams a gold medal.

Williams, 18 of Plymouth, is a senior and he is an accomplished electrical genius, in my opinion. This kid was able to re-wire, re-connect and re-configure the Stegmaier game clock, to at least get it to where it lights up and the horn blares.

For many of you out there, the significance of having the Stegmaier clock back hanging high above the 109th Field Artillery Armory doesn’t have the same level of sentimentality attached to it as it does for people like me.

But when I walked into what we all still call the Kingston Armory on Friday and I saw the clock hanging in its familiar spot, I got emotional.

When I met Damon Williams, I sincerely thanked him for his skillful work in getting the clock to work again, even though it will never keep official time in a basketball game.

Back in the day, the Wilkes-Barre Barons was a team in the Easter Professional Basketball League, which featured players that would surely be on NBA rosters today.

I got to see a lot of those games in the Kingston Armory, having played for the Junior Barons for three seasons in the mid-1960s.

There are many memories — all good — of high level basketball, competitive games and big crowds that would generate a large cloud of smoke that hung over the court. Spectators were allowed to smoke, and they sure did back then.

Through that cloud of smoke, the Stegmaier game clock hung high at one end of the armory, making it a bit difficult to see the score and how much time was left in a quarter or a game. For decades, high above the portable basketball floor of the Kingston Armory, the Stegmaier clock hung like a watchful guard. It was also the game clock for our Junior Barons games.

I can still see the lights of red and green and the yellow tone of the face of the clock. If I try hard enough, I can hear the sound of the horn as well. On Friday, I heard that hound blare out again. It was awesome!

As Sergeant Major Charles Boyer said, the Stegmaier Beer Time Clock is historic. It deserved to be refurbished and re-hung in its proper place.

SGM Boyer said the 109th Field Artillery unit is very pleased to have the clock back in place and working.

“The clock is a piece of history,” SGM Boyer said. “It’s a part of this community. That clock has been here during the Wilkes-Barre Barons era and it’s been here for so many other events and venues.”

Such as the Shrine Circus and Senior Expos and concerts and job fairs and outdoors shows. But the clock will always be most cherished for those Barons games.

When I was in the sixth, seventh and eighth grade and playing for the Junior Barons, walking into the cavernous Kingston Armory was very intimidating. And while I do recall those games and the Barons players and the big crowds, one thing I will never forget was that Stegmaier clock. It was there — always.

In the decades that followed, whenever I entered the Kingston Armory, I would always look up to re-connect with my old friend, the Stegmaier clock. I can’t say why, I just wanted to see that it was still there watching over everyone and everything below.

So that’s why I feel a lot better now that the old Stegmaier clock has been returned to its place high above the armory.

Even though it isn’t able to keep time, it certainly lights up our memories and we can take it from there.

Damon Williams deserves a gold medal. And so do the West Side Career & Technical Center’s administrators, teachers and other students who helped in any way to get the Stegmaier clock back to where it belongs.

This project brought a lot of people together, and it also brought a lot of historical lessons to the students and an appreciation of community spirit.

To many, having the clock restored and returned to the Kingston Armory may not seem like a big deal. But, trust me, it is.

And please allow me to offer my deepest thanks and appreciation for getting this project done.

So, on behalf of all who have experienced the clock when it was operational and to all who toiled on that portable basketball court and relied on that clock to know how much time was left and what the score was and to all who may have jumped a bit when that loud horn blared — we say thank you.

