The Idetown Fire Department honored Assistant Fire Chief, Joseph Plata for his 50 years of service with a commemorative plague. Plata also received citations from the Pa. House of Representatives sponsored by Rep. Mike Cabell and the Pa. State Senate, sponsored by Sen. Lisa Baker. From left: Vice-President of Idetown Volunteer Fire Dept. Jerry Walker; Rep. Mike Cabell; Asst. Fire Chief, Joseph Plata; Fire Chief, Joe Blaine Jr.; and President of Idetown Volunteer Fire Dept. and Deputy Fire Chief, John Hutchins.

DALLAS – Assistant Fire Chief Joseph Plata is a man of few words.

But that’s okay because members of the Idetown Volunteer Fire Department had plenty to say themselves when they honored Plata for his 50 years of service at the department’s monthly pancake breakfast on Sunday.

Plata was busy in the kitchen frying up some sausage when several volunteer fire fighters pulled him out to gift him a plaque for his dedication to the community and decades long work as a firefighter in Lehman Township.

“Joe will help anybody in need,” said firefighter and Vice President of Idetown Fire Department Jerry Walker. “Whatever you need, he’s there.”

Plata, a resident of Dallas, was also honored with two citations for his commitment to fire services, one from Pa. State Rep. Mike Cabell and the other from state Sen. Lisa Baker.

Although Baker was unable to attend the breakfast, Cabell presented his citation in person and spoke of the importance of supporting volunteer fire departments and medical personnel.

“We cannot sustain our rural areas, specifically, without people like Joe and a lot of the people in this room,” said Cabell.

Amid the applause, Plata simply shook his head.

“Guys like Joe don’t like this kind of stuff,” Cabell said. “They don’t do it for the recognition, they do it because they want to serve their community and they love their community.”

It’s a love that runs in Plata’s family. His grandfather was a firefighter as well as his father, Tony Plata Sr., who served as a member of the Shavertown Vol. Fire Police. His brother, Tony Plata Jr., was a firefighter for Lehman Fire and his cousins served as volunteer firefighters for Idetown Fire Department.

“This man (Plata) has taught me a lot,” Fire Chief Joe Blaine Jr. said when he presented him with Baker’s citation. “I’ve made mistakes; he’s corrected me on them.”

In addition to his services as a fire fighter, Plata directs fire scenes, helps with preparation and clean up for the monthly breakfasts, attends all of the meetings and even mows the lawn.

Now retired, Plata previously owned Joseph L. Construction in Shavertown.

“I’m no speech maker,” Plata said when all was said and done. “I didn’t want no hoopla. It’s just another day to me.”

But for his fellow fire fighters, it was a celebration.

“Fifty years of fire service is a long time,” said Walker, “and I expect to see him for many more years to come.”